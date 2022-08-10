Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak Title Update 1 Patch Notes

Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak has received its first major update this week from Capcom on Steam and Nintendo Switch.

Seven new monsters have been added to the game, with a larger collection of variants made available as part of the new patch.

And some of these will be found in the new locales added to the game, with the Forlorn Arena set to hold some of the more dangerous kinds available.

Other items will be arriving at later dates, including event quests, although fresh story elements can be found after downloading today’s new update.

The new Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak update out today contains a lot of new and returning content that will be familiar to longterm fans. And you can check out all the major changes made to the game by reading through the patch notes listed below, courtesy of Capcom:

New Story Elements

New monsters have been added and will appear in Gathering Hub quests.

New afflicted monsters have been added to the game.

New quests have been added.

A new quest system, Anomaly Investigations, has been added. Anomaly investigations will become available after completing the main story and progressing further in the game.

A new locale has been added: Forlorn Arena.

New weapons, armor, layered equipment, and skills have been added.

New facility added related to the Anomaly Investigations.

Qurious Crafting is now available as a new feature at the Smithy.

The first Free Title Update for Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is available now on #NintendoSwitch and PC/Steam.



— Monster Hunter (@monsterhunter) August 10, 2022

New System Elements

New Guild Card pages, awards, and titles have been added.

Two new speech timings have been added to Auto Shoutouts: “When the monster is pacified” and “When the monster is delirious”.

You can now select a Badge of Heroes which will display next to your Hunter’s name.

A new option has been added: “Hunter Connect Invite Settings”.

Steam-Version-Only Additions and Changes

New Steam achievements have been added.

These achievements can be unlocked by obtaining the Guild Card medals added in Ver.10.0.2.0.

Achievements for new medals added in Ver.11.0.1.0 will be available in the next update, Free Title Update 2.

The Three Lords

The elder dragon Malzeno, the powerful and boulder-like Garangolm, and the icy wolf-like Lunagaron.

These three monsters comprise the Three Lords,

an infamous trio of monsters that threaten the lands of the Kingdom.

Malzeno: An elder dragon covered with elegant silver scales. It drains the life energy of other living creatures, creeping around at night and attacking its prey from behind. Though Malzeno appears regal at a glance, it takes on a more sinister appearance after draining enough energy.

Bloodblight

Some of Malzeno’s attacks cause the “bloodblight” status.

Bloodblight reduces the hunter’s natural health recovery, gradually drains their health, and decreases the amount of health recovered by items.

On the other hand, when the hunter attacks a monster in this state, they will regain health proportionate to the amount of damage dealt.

It’s a tug-of-war with Malzeno, with both sides’ life force at stake!

Garangolm: A monster characterized by its massive and rigid body. Their sap-like fluids can promote plant growth, forging a symbiotic relationship with flora that grows in their bodies. They can also use that sap to harden plants or the surrounding soil, outfitting their bodies and enhancing their attacks.

Lunagaron: An azure-colored Fanged Wyvern with an organ that chills the air it inhales, which then circulates throughout its body in a unique form of thermoregulation. It can travel long distances and endure significant environmental changes, allowing them to occupy a wide range of habitats.

New Subspecies and Returning Monsters

Hunt brand-new subspecies as well as returning monsters from the Monster Hunter series

Lucent Nargacuga: Nargacuga is clad in radiant fur and lives in fog-shrouded lands. Lucent Nargacuga hides in the fog of the night and the glint of the moonlight, launching assaults where neither shape nor shadow can be discerned. Its astounding agility and marvelous mobility makes it difficult to perceive with the naked eye. Its throng of toxic tailspikes it launches from afar makes this wyvern a perilous beast indeed.

Seething Bazelgeuse: A Bazelgeuse variant whose body seems to smolder, like it could go critical at any moment. The heat of their explosive scales have grown, their pale blue glow worthy of the “Seething” moniker. Their scales are blisteringly hot in this state, capable of scorching the very earth with their volatile force.

Silver Rathalos: A rare species of Rathalos covered in shimmering silver scales. Known as the Silver Fire Wyvern, or alternatively the Silver Sun, as inspired by their majestic appearance. These wyverns are known for their fierce breath and even fiercer claws, giving these threatening beasts exceptional combat ability. In battle, their attacks grow only more intense when in their Incandescent state.

Gold Rathian: A rare species of Rathian covered in shimmering golden scales. Known as the Gold Fire Wyvern, or alternatively the Golden Moon, as inspired by their divine appearance. These wyverns are infamous for their strong scales and attacks with their reinforced tails, giving these beasts exceptional combat ability. In battle, their attacks grow only more intense when in their Incandescent state.

Bug Fixes

?Hunter?

Power Sheathe (Great Sword): Fixed an issue where Power Sheathe would not apply its buff effect if you perform a dodge too quickly after using the move with a left or right input.

Fixed an issue where Power Sheathe would not apply its buff effect if you perform a dodge too quickly after using the move with a left or right input. Harvest Moon (Long Sword): Fixed an issue where Harvest Moon would not deactivate properly after your weapon is sheathed due to abnormal statuses (by performing a dodge right after you recover from the status).

Fixed an issue where Harvest Moon would not deactivate properly after your weapon is sheathed due to abnormal statuses (by performing a dodge right after you recover from the status). Harvest Moon (Long Sword): Fixed an issue where Harvest Moon would not deactivate after transitioning into Wyvern Riding state.

Fixed an issue where Harvest Moon would not deactivate after transitioning into Wyvern Riding state. Foresight Slash (Long Sword): Fixed an issue where Foresight Slash could not be chained into a Sacred Sheathe Combo after using the Spirit Gauge to perform the move and failing the counter.

Fixed an issue where Foresight Slash could not be chained into a Sacred Sheathe Combo after using the Spirit Gauge to perform the move and failing the counter. Sword & Shield: There is a slightly longer delay before your character’s direction changes when making a movement input during or at the beginning of a guard, making Backstep easier to execute in these situations.

There is a slightly longer delay before your character’s direction changes when making a movement input during or at the beginning of a guard, making Backstep easier to execute in these situations. Charge Blade: Fixed an issue where the effects of the Rapid Morph skill would not trigger when using Axe: Smash from a sheathed state.

Fixed an issue where the effects of the Rapid Morph skill would not trigger when using Axe: Smash from a sheathed state. Charge Blade – Air Dash: Fixed an issue where the Air Dash move would be canceled early if the move was used right at a ledge (or otherwise when you are already in midair at the start of the wirebug animation).

Fixed an issue where the Air Dash move would be canceled early if the move was used right at a ledge (or otherwise when you are already in midair at the start of the wirebug animation). Charge Blade – Ultra Element Discharge (Impact Phial Only): Fixed an issue where the slamming portion of the attack would not have the weapon’s elemental or status effect buildup values applied to it.

Fixed an issue where the slamming portion of the attack would not have the weapon’s elemental or status effect buildup values applied to it. Insect Glaive: Fixed an issue where if a Kinsect was launched at a monster that was changing areas, the Kinsect would stop moving at the location the monster was when first launched.

Fixed an issue where if a Kinsect was launched at a monster that was changing areas, the Kinsect would stop moving at the location the monster was when first launched. Awakened Kinsect Attack (Insect Glaive): Fixed an issue where the player could get locked in the Switch Skill’s animation and be unable to move after the Kinsect performs its automatic attacks right after using the Switch Skill.

Fixed an issue where the player could get locked in the Switch Skill’s animation and be unable to move after the Kinsect performs its automatic attacks right after using the Switch Skill. Light Bowgun – Elemental Reload: Fixed an issue where reload speed would not be correctly reflected onto the player’s Equipment Info when in bases with this skill equipped.

Fixed an issue where reload speed would not be correctly reflected onto the player’s Equipment Info when in bases with this skill equipped. Light Bowgun – Fanning Maneuver: Fixed an issue where the player’s direction would change to the same directional input used when performing Fanning Maneuver right after a Switch Skill Swap.

Fixed an issue where the player’s direction would change to the same directional input used when performing Fanning Maneuver right after a Switch Skill Swap. Light Bowgun – Critical Firepower: Fixed an issue where recoil reduction would not be correctly reflected onto the player’s Equipment Info when in bases with this skill equipped.

Fixed an issue where recoil reduction would not be correctly reflected onto the player’s Equipment Info when in bases with this skill equipped. Bow – Bolt Boost: Fixed an issue where the Gunner Aim Assist option would not work correctly for Super Critical Range aiming when using Bolt Boost.

Fixed an issue where the Gunner Aim Assist option would not work correctly for Super Critical Range aiming when using Bolt Boost. Grinder (S): Fixed an issue where, when the sharpness boost activates while you already have the boost from a previous activation, the length of the original boost could unintentionally be overwritten by a shorter boost effect.

?Buddies?

Fixed an issue where you could end up with more active Kittenators than intended during multiplayer.

Fixed an issue where Buddies would sometimes stagger at the start of some monsters’ turf wars.

?Followers?

Fixed issues that kept Followers from successfully performing Wyvern Riding on monsters in other areas and making their way back to the player.