Ms. Marvel Ep 1 credits tease Hailee Steinfeld's return as Kate Bishop

**Warning – Potential spoilers ahead for Ms. Marvel**

It has become the norm to expect an eye-widening post-credit scene at the end of every Marvel project and Ms. Marvel is no different.

We reveal a name included in the Ms. Marvel credits that could potentially have spoiled an upcoming cameo and discuss other characters who could show up at the end of the series.

Created by Bisha K. Ali for Disney Plus, the miniseries Ms. Marvel follows Iman Vellani’s Kamala Khan and her transformation into Ms. Marvel. The series contains six episodes and the character is also set to appear in the upcoming The Marvels film led by Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers, a.k.a. Captain Marvel.

Ms. Marvel includes a credit to surprising make-up artist

During the credits of Ms. Marvel Episode 1, titled Generation Why, the name Chris Milone can be spotted within the Makeup section.

Chris Milone is credited as being the “Makeup Artist to Ms. Steinfeld”, referring to actor Hailee Steinfeld.

Hailee Steinfeld portrayed Kate Bishop in the series Hawkeye alongside Jeremy Renner’s Clint Barton, when the Hawkeye mantle was passed on to her.

Considering Steinfeld’s Kate BIshop is rumored to be at the head of the upcoming Young Avengers team in Phase 4, the character’s appearance in Ms. Marvel is warranted as the MCU could be looking to add Kamala Khan to the Young Avengers lineup despite her character not appearing in the group within the comics.

Screenshot from Disney.

Other potential cameos

Since Ms. Marvel is considered to be setting up The Marvels – serving as a Captain Marvel sequel – it is well within the realms of possibilities that Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers could make an appearance.

Additionally, Episode 3 of Ms. Marvel established a direct link to Shang-Chi through the bracelet and its other half – thought to be the Ten Rings.

Therefore, Simu Liu’s return as Shang-Chi is also a possibility in Episode 6 or perhaps a much-anticipated post-credit scene.

Ms. Marvel episode guide

Ms. Marvel has six episodes to deliver within its debut season on Disney Plus, following the same pattern as other Marvel shows on the streaming platform.

Each installment lasts approximately 50 minutes and carries a lighter tone than past shows to align with a younger audience.

Below, we have highlighted the release dates for all six episodes as it currently stands and we will update episode titles as they are announced:

Episode 1: Generation Why – June 8, 2022

– June 8, 2022 Episode 2: Crushed – June 15, 2022

– June 15, 2022 Episode 3: Destined – June 22, 2022

– June 22, 2022 Episode 4: Seeing Red – June 29, 2022

– June 29, 2022 Episode 5: July 6, 2022

Episode 6: July 13, 2022

By Jo Craig – [email protected]

Ms. Marvel is now streaming on Disney Plus.