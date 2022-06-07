Ms. Marvel Trailer Includes Tribute to Natasha Romanoff and Tony Stark
The release of Marvel’s seventh show on Disney Plus is just around the corner, in the shape of Ms. Marvel, and fans love this trailer detail.
We highlight a tribute to Natasha Romanoff and Tony Stark spotted in the Ms. Marvel trailer, reveal what fans are saying about the detail and provide an episode guide to the series.
Created by Bisha K. Ali for Disney Plus and based on the Marvel Comics character, the miniseries Ms. Marvel will star Iman Vellani’s Kamala Khan and her transformation into Ms. Marvel. The series also stars Matt Lintz, Yasmeen Fletcher, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, and more.
Tribute to Natasha Romanoff and Tony Stark spotted in Ms. Marvel trailer
During the recent trailer for Ms. Marvel, fans spotted a touching tribute to the late Natasha Romanoff (Black Widow) and Tony Stark (Iron Man).
Characters can be seen gathering around a notice board filled with cards and tributes, circling a painted memorial of both characters above “Thank You For Your Sacrifice.”
Marvel fans will remember the heartache of losing both characters in Avengers: Endgame oh too well, where Natasha sacrificed herself on Vormir in order to obtain the Soul Stone and Tony sacrificed his life wearing the Nano Gauntlet in order to restore those who had been blipped by Thanos.
Marvel fans love the tribute
The Marvel fandom was tearing up at the tribute, including this fan who stated they were crying alongside a still of Florence Pugh in Midsommar:
Another fan highlighted that it was about time Natasha Romanoff received a tribute after many thought her death was overshadowed by Tony’s:
Lastly, this outlet pointed out that the trailer showed many tributes to other Avengers, including Captain America and Ant-Man:
Ms. Marvel episode count and release schedule
Ms. Marvel has six episodes within its Season 1 debut on Disney Plus, following in the footsteps of previous Marvel shows including Hawkeye and Moon Knight.
Below, we have mapped out the release dates for all upcoming six episodes, and the titles are yet to be announced:
- Episode 1: June 8, 2022
- Episode 2: June 15, 2022
- Episode 3: June 22, 2022
- Episode 4: June 29, 2022
- Episode 5: July 6, 2022
- Episode 6: July 13, 2022
