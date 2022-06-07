Ms. Marvel Trailer Includes Tribute to Natasha Romanoff and Tony Stark

The release of Marvel’s seventh show on Disney Plus is just around the corner, in the shape of Ms. Marvel, and fans love this trailer detail.

We highlight a tribute to Natasha Romanoff and Tony Stark spotted in the Ms. Marvel trailer, reveal what fans are saying about the detail and provide an episode guide to the series.

Created by Bisha K. Ali for Disney Plus and based on the Marvel Comics character, the miniseries Ms. Marvel will star Iman Vellani’s Kamala Khan and her transformation into Ms. Marvel. The series also stars Matt Lintz, Yasmeen Fletcher, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, and more.

Tribute to Natasha Romanoff and Tony Stark spotted in Ms. Marvel trailer

During the recent trailer for Ms. Marvel, fans spotted a touching tribute to the late Natasha Romanoff (Black Widow) and Tony Stark (Iron Man).

Characters can be seen gathering around a notice board filled with cards and tributes, circling a painted memorial of both characters above “Thank You For Your Sacrifice.”

Marvel fans will remember the heartache of losing both characters in Avengers: Endgame oh too well, where Natasha sacrificed herself on Vormir in order to obtain the Soul Stone and Tony sacrificed his life wearing the Nano Gauntlet in order to restore those who had been blipped by Thanos.

#MsMarvel has a tribute to Natasha Romanoff and Tony Stark



"Thank you for your sacrifice" ? pic.twitter.com/vAxJn34EIz — Culture Crave ? (@CultureCrave) June 6, 2022

Marvel fans love the tribute

The Marvel fandom was tearing up at the tribute, including this fan who stated they were crying alongside a still of Florence Pugh in Midsommar:

Another fan highlighted that it was about time Natasha Romanoff received a tribute after many thought her death was overshadowed by Tony’s:

FINALLY AFTER 3 YEARS WE GET A NATASHA ROMANOFF TRIBUTE #MsMarvel pic.twitter.com/NMO4OdPH8n — Aissa (@lluvnatro) June 4, 2022

Lastly, this outlet pointed out that the trailer showed many tributes to other Avengers, including Captain America and Ant-Man:

Many tributes of gratitude for the victory against #Thanos to the #Avengers in the #MsMarvel Show!!

Tony Stark aka #Ironman and Natasha Romanoff aka #BlackWidow.

Steve Rogers aka #CaptainAmerica

Scott Lang aka #AntMan#kamalakhan is shown as a great fan of these heroes pic.twitter.com/C7cfUKYb50 — GMG (@GabiMG_News) June 5, 2022

Ms. Marvel episode count and release schedule

Ms. Marvel has six episodes within its Season 1 debut on Disney Plus, following in the footsteps of previous Marvel shows including Hawkeye and Moon Knight.

Below, we have mapped out the release dates for all upcoming six episodes, and the titles are yet to be announced:

Episode 1: June 8, 2022

Episode 2: June 15, 2022

Episode 3: June 22, 2022

Episode 4: June 29, 2022

Episode 5: July 6, 2022

Episode 6: July 13, 2022

The future begins with her.



Ms. Marvel, an Original series from Marvel Studios, starts streaming this Wednesday on @DisneyPlus. #MsMarvel pic.twitter.com/yfVdVl9dSD — Ms. Marvel (@msmarvel) June 5, 2022

Ms. Marvel Episode 1 will release on June 8, 2022, on Disney Plus.