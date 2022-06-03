The release date for Netflix’s upcoming Kakegurui Twin anime, the prequel to the main series, has now been leaked online.

The global anime community was first introduced to the world of Kakegurui in 2017 with MAPPA’s adaptation of Homura Kawamoto’s popular manga series. Since then, the franchise has gone on to become a cult-classic in many fans’ eyes, with the gambling storyline featuring some of the most high-stakes games within the entire anime industry.

However, the series has been notably absent from our screens and schedule since the second season ‘Kakegurui xx’ premiered back in 2019. The good news is that an anime adaptation of the prequel and spin-off Kakegurui Twin story is in development. Now, a recent leak claiming that the new series will premiere later this Summer on Netflix has fans itching to show their poker faces once again.

Is this a new teaser? Why am I seeing it for the first time today #Kakegurui #KakeguruiTwin pic.twitter.com/AM6XuqcS1G — Meariri Forever – Ryota (@MeaririForever) May 31, 2022

Kakegurui Twin is the spin-off we’ve all been waiting for

Kakegurui Twin is the spin-off and prequel story to the iconic Kakegurui series, written by Homura Kawamoto.

The series is set one year before the events of the main series and Yumeko’s arrival at the Hyakkaou Private Academy. Instead, Kakegurui Twin focuses on transfer student Mary Saotome’s (also known as Meari Saotome) initial impressions and subsequent inundation into the school’s gambling system.

“Determined to climb up the social ladder, Mary Saotome invests everything she has into what her elite high school values most: high stakes gambling.” – Preview synopsis, via Netflix.

An eight-episode live-action adaptation was released in 2021 on Amazon Prime Video, following on from the success of the live-action adaptation of the main series which released two seasons in 2018 and 2019.

"Kakegurui Twin" spin-off manga will be receiving an Anime adaptation. #????? pic.twitter.com/EmmbQ4625W — Sugoi LITE (OECUF) (@SugoiLITE) October 28, 2021

Kakegurui Twin’s Netflix release date leaked online

The anime adaptation of the Kakegurui Twin was first announced in November 2021, when it was confirmed that the series is produced by Studio MAPPA (Jujutsu Kaisen, Attack on Titan season 4, Dorohedoro) and would premiere on Netflix in August 2022.

Today, June 3rd, popular Twitter leaker ‘SugoiLITE’ shared a new key visual for the upcoming Kakegurui Twin anime series and reported that the release date was set for Thursday, August 4th, 2022.

Whilst anime fans should always take leaked spoilers with a heavy pinch of salt, SugoiLITE is known as one of the most reputable groups of insiders in the entire industry; so, there is a very good chance that Kakegurui Twin will premiere on August 4th as stated in the Twitter post.

The number of episodes in the upcoming Kakegurui Twin anime adaptation has not yet been publicly revealed, but is expected to include 12 total episodes in accordance with the main series’ two seasons.

SugoiLITE also shared several new still images for the upcoming series:

Anime "Kakegurui Twin" – New Trailer (Stills). pic.twitter.com/sxid77awz4 — Sugoi LITE (OECUF) (@SugoiLITE) June 3, 2022

Where to read the Kakegurui Twin spin-off manga

As of June 3rd, 2022, a total of 12 Tankobon volumes of the Kakegurui Twin manga series have been published in Japan.

Out of those 12 available volumes, 10 have been published in English by Yen Press with the 11th issue set to release on August 23rd.

Physical copies of the manga can be purchased through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Books A Million, Indigo and Rightstuf.

Digital versions are also available through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Book Walker, ComiXology, iBooks and Kobo.

Alright! Gotta catch up with Kakegurui twin manga before the anime begins on netflix! — horseface (@AwkwardJaw) June 1, 2022

