Ms. Marvel's Aramis Knight had a role in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Ms. Marvel Episode 4 saw Kamala Khan travel to Karachi, where the debut of Aramis Knight’s Kareem, a.k.a. Red Dagger, was introduced, but many have forgotten about the actor’s small role in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

We reveal who Aramis Knight played in GOTG2, see what fans are saying about the Red Dagger’s debut online, and provide an episode guide to the series.

Created by Bisha K. Ali for Disney Plus, the miniseries Ms. Marvel follows Iman Vellani’s Kamala Khan and her transformation into Ms. Marvel. The series contains six episodes and the character is also set to appear in the upcoming The Marvels film led by Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers, a.k.a. Captain Marvel.

Aramis Knight had a small role in Guardians of the Galaxy 2

Aramis Knight debuted as Kareem, a.k.a. Red Dagger, during Episode 4, known in the comic books to be the protector of Pakistan.

What some Marvel fans may not remember is Knight’s small role in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2., as the young boy on board Star-Lord’s ship.

DC fans may also recognize Knight from his similar smaller role in The Dark Knight Rises, playing the boys who stole an apple.

No wonder I felt familiar with Aramis Knight (the one who played Kareem/Red Dagger in Ms. Marvel) he was THIS kid in The Dark Knight Rises. pic.twitter.com/5JjUWUgj8K — Andy (@janesaisquoi) June 29, 2022

Marvel fans praise the Red Dagger’s MCU debut

Aramis Knight’s debut as the Red Dagger was nothing short of exciting for the Marvel fandom:

Who’s loving Red Dagger so far? I know I’m not the only one. Tell me what you think about him ?? #MsMarvel — The Real Spidey (@beyonderspidey) June 29, 2022

This fan also loved the dynamic between Kamala and Kareem and noted the romantic tension between them:

#MsMarvel episode 4 spoilers

-Loved the duo Ms Marvel/Red dagger. Funny how Kamala is collecting boys like Thanos with the infinity stones

-The scene at the end is pure masterpiece

-NANI?

-I spent the whole episode looking for more Kree evidence. Did somebody notice any? pic.twitter.com/jsMFLpI74H — In love with fictional characters (@MarvelousJedi) June 29, 2022

How many episodes are in Ms. Marvel?

Ms. Marvel has six episodes to deliver within its debut season on Disney Plus, following the same pattern as other Marvel shows on the streaming platform.

Each installment lasts approximately 50 minutes and carries a lighter tone than past shows to align with a younger audience.

Below, we have highlighted the release dates for all six episodes as it currently stands and we will update episode titles as they are announced:

Ms. Marvel is now streaming on Disney Plus.