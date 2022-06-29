Ms. Marvel's Aramis Knight had a role in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
**Warning – Spoilers ahead for Ms. Marvel**
Ms. Marvel Episode 4 saw Kamala Khan travel to Karachi, where the debut of Aramis Knight’s Kareem, a.k.a. Red Dagger, was introduced, but many have forgotten about the actor’s small role in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.
We reveal who Aramis Knight played in GOTG2, see what fans are saying about the Red Dagger’s debut online, and provide an episode guide to the series.
Created by Bisha K. Ali for Disney Plus, the miniseries Ms. Marvel follows Iman Vellani’s Kamala Khan and her transformation into Ms. Marvel. The series contains six episodes and the character is also set to appear in the upcoming The Marvels film led by Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers, a.k.a. Captain Marvel.
Aramis Knight had a small role in Guardians of the Galaxy 2
Aramis Knight debuted as Kareem, a.k.a. Red Dagger, during Episode 4, known in the comic books to be the protector of Pakistan.
What some Marvel fans may not remember is Knight’s small role in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2., as the young boy on board Star-Lord’s ship.
DC fans may also recognize Knight from his similar smaller role in The Dark Knight Rises, playing the boys who stole an apple.
Marvel fans praise the Red Dagger’s MCU debut
Aramis Knight’s debut as the Red Dagger was nothing short of exciting for the Marvel fandom:
This fan also loved the dynamic between Kamala and Kareem and noted the romantic tension between them:
How many episodes are in Ms. Marvel?
Ms. Marvel has six episodes to deliver within its debut season on Disney Plus, following the same pattern as other Marvel shows on the streaming platform.
Each installment lasts approximately 50 minutes and carries a lighter tone than past shows to align with a younger audience.
Below, we have highlighted the release dates for all six episodes as it currently stands and we will update episode titles as they are announced:
Ms. Marvel is now streaming on Disney Plus.