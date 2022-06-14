Ms. Marvel's Sloth Baby Productions is a Real YouTube channel
**Warning – Spoilers ahead for Ms. Marvel**
Episode 1 of Marvel Studio’s Ms. Marvel series on Disney Plus was a knockout success and it’s packed full of Easter eggs and blink-and-you’ll-miss-it details.
We explore Kamala Khan’s YouTube channel shown in the opening of Episode 1 and see what fans are saying about the detail online.
Created by Bisha K. Ali for Disney Plus, the miniseries Ms. Marvel follows Iman Vellani’s Kamala Khan and her transformation into Ms. Marvel. The series contains six episodes and the character is also set to appear in the upcoming The Marvels film led by Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers, a.k.a. Captain Marvel.
- THE DRAGON PRINCE: First teaser trailer shared for season 4 “Mystery of Aaravos”
Sloth Baby Productions is a real YouTube channel
During Episode 1 of Ms. Marvel, Kamala Khan is introduced as a teenage superfan of the Avengers, in particular Captain Marvel, and she even has her own YouTube channel.
Sloth Baby Productions is said channel where Kamala uploads her creations and we can hear her finishing one of her videos during the episode’s opening before uploading it.
As it turns out, Marvel actually created a real YouTube channel for this purpose and it’s likely they may include hidden clues on this channel in the future.
Marvel fans love the meta creation
Similar to how Michael Scofield’s Goldfinch website from Prison Break was real, the Sloth Baby Productions’ YouTube channel is also real and adds that extra sense of immersion for viewers.
This fan also noted that when the fandom first found the channel, there were only two subscribers: Kamala’s friends Bruno and Nakia:
Lastly, this fan pointed out that Kamala’s channel is named after sloths because the character loves sloths in Marvel Comics:
Ms. Marvel episode count
Ms. Marvel has six episodes to deliver within its debut season on Disney Plus, following the same pattern as other Marvel shows on the streaming platform.
Each installment lasts approximately 50 minutes and carries a lighter tone than past shows to align with a younger audience.
Below, we have highlighted the release dates for all six episodes as it currently stands and we will update episode titles as they are announced:
- Episode 1: Generation Why – June 8, 2022
- Episode 2: June 15, 2022
- Episode 3: June 22, 2022
- Episode 4: June 29, 2022
- Episode 5: July 6, 2022
- Episode 6: July 13, 2022
By Jo Craig – [email protected]
Ms. Marvel is now streaming on Disney Plus.