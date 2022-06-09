Ms. Marvel's Villain was Hiding in Episode 1 All Along, According to Fans

**Warning – Spoilers ahead for Ms. Marvel**

We’ve had little lead on who the villain could be for Ms. Marvel, but the comic-book fandom has been on hand to spot some key details.

We reveal the clue that fans spotted in Episode 1 of Ms. Marvel that could point to a potential villain and we provide an episode guide to the show.

Created by Bisha K. Ali for Disney Plus, the miniseries Ms. Marvel follows Iman Vellani’s Kamala Khan and her transformation into Ms. Marvel. The series contains six episodes and the character is also set to appear in the upcoming The Marvels film led by Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers, a.k.a. Captain Marvel.

Marvel Studios' Ms. Marvel | Official Trailer | Disney+

Marvel fans spot a clue in Episode 1

Ms. Marvel Epsiode 1, titled Generation Why, saw Kamala Khan and her best friend Bruno talking on the rooftops with the city behind them.

Over the character’s left is a neon sign that fans had to read backward and it says “Edison Electric”.

According to Marvel Comics, Edison Electric was used as a base by the supervillain and enemy to Kamala Khan, The Inventor.

The Ms. Marvel post-credit scene also suggests that Damage Control will become a potential threat to the young superhero as well.

Edison Electric sign is in the background. Comic fans know what that means. Season two? ?#MsMarvel

Who is The Inventor?

The Inventor is a rather disturbing villain who first appeared in 2014’s Ms. Marvel (Vol. 3) #5 and his appearance is sinister.

Gregory Knox was known for cloning the famous inventor, Thomas Edison, however, Edison’s DNA ended up being contaminated by Knox’s pet cockatiel resulting in something horrific.

During synthesis, the clone mutated into a being with a bird-like face and body and began using the assumed name The Inventor.

Furthermore, The Inventor appeared in the Ms. Marvel storyline Generation Why, which is also the title of the show’s first episode.

Sana Amanat was asked about the possibility of seeing #MsMarvel villain The Inventor in the MCU:



"I think it could work. We'll find a way to work it in. Give me a Season 2. We'll see."



(via @MultiverseMurph)

Ms. Marvel episode guide

Ms. Marvel has six episodes to deliver within its debut season on Disney Plus, following the same pattern as other Marvel shows on the streaming platform.

Each installment lasts for approximately 50 minutes and carries a lighter tone than past shows in order to align with a younger audience.

Below, we have highlighted the release dates for all six episodes as it currently stands and we will update episode titles as they are announced:

Episode 1: Generation Why – June 8, 2022

– June 8, 2022 Episode 2: June 15, 2022

Episode 3: June 22, 2022

Episode 4: June 29, 2022

Episode 5: July 6, 2022

Episode 6: July 13, 2022

The series premiere of Ms. Marvel, an Original series from Marvel Studios, is now streaming on @DisneyPlus. #MsMarvel

Ms. Marvel is now streaming on Disney Plus.

Ms. Marvel is now streaming on Disney Plus.