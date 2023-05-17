My Hero Academia Chapter 389 will get released soon, and in this post, we talk about the confirmed release date and time for the chapter.

In the previous chapter, we saw Rei struggling to stop the damage from Dabi’s heat. She also left her children behind with a robot before approaching Dabi and Endeavour. The latter kept asking her to return as he feared that Dabi’s flames would burn her to death. However, she did not agree to return without giving her best.

When Does My Hero Academia Chapter 389 get released?

My Hero Academia Chapter 389 will come out on Viz Media and Manga Plus on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at 8:00 AM PT. The following time schedule may help you track the chapter if you reside in another time zone.

What happened in Chapter 388?

The heroes remove every AFO spy from the evacuation center, and Battle Fist informs the civilians about what is happening with the system. The UA robots are assigned to take the civilians safely to the place they want to go. Every civilian is feared seeing the flames getting released from Dabi’s body. So, Rei orders the Robot to take her closer to the eye of the storm, and at the same time, she decides to get away from her children. At the center, Rei tries to shield herself from all the heat and suppress Dabi’s energy. Of course, Endeavor asks Rei to stop, but the hero gets even closer to her son, and Dabi recognizes her. In the end, we see Endeavor and Rei pleading with Dabi not to kill anyone else, but it’s hard to say what Dabi is thinking at this particular moment.

Have something to tell us about this article? Let us know

Gaming Trailers