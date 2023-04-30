The previous chapter of My Hero Academia finally gave us our ultimate hero back, All Might. Now, everyone is curious to see more of the heroic deeds of the most powerful hero (he once was) on the planet. Well, we’ll hopefully get to see that in chapter 387 of the manga series.

My Hero Academia is nearing its end every week. AFO is getting much closer to Deku, and no one, we mean no hero from the Academy, is proving enough to stop the villains. To make things worse, Dabi is on the verge of exploding, and the radius of the explosion is so terrifying that it will take the entire city, thus killing millions of people. So, it was about time for All Might to step up, and now that he is here, everyone is eager to see him get the spotlight once again.

When Does My Hero Academia Chapter 387 Come Out?

Chapter 387 of My Hero Academia is scheduled to release worldwide on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at 8 AM PT. You can read the chapter for free on Viz Media and Manga Plus, but the chapter’s release time varies depending on your region. Anyway, here’s the exact release schedule for the chapter that you can follow:

My Hero Academia is popular, and there’s no doubt about that. So, it’s no wonder that even before delivering the spectacular conclusion of Season 6, Studio Bones officially confirmed the seventh season. It’s obviously a delight for fans, and to be honest, nobody in their wildest dream imagined the show getting canceled. However, for now, we have nothing except for the season 7 confirmation. The studio didn’t give us any release date yet, which isn’t frustrating because the latest season ended a couple of months back. Considering the previous release pattern, we can expect the show to return sometime next year. For now, let’s enjoy the weekly release of the manga’s new chapters and hope that the mangaka doesn’t go on a long hiatus.

