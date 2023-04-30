Chainsaw Man’s previous chapter was nothing short of amazing, and now, fans are awaiting the release of Chapter 129. Well, here’s all you need to know about the upcoming chapter’s release schedule.

Last week’s chapter of Chainsaw Man was full of surprises. We saw a strange conversation between Asa and Denji. Denji was explaining to Asa why sex is a “beautiful” thing, and Asa was stuck with the mindset that Sex is disgusting. Asa also comments that no girl would have sex with a guy who has a chainsaw coming out of his head.

Of course, Denji isn’t happy to hear this, but he still helps Asa get out of this mess and keeps running from the Falling Devil. Even after all the running and getting butchered multiple times, Denji isn’t able to escape this fight. But it’s Denji; he’ll probably do something that’ll surprise the fandom, and we’ll hopefully see that happening in the upcoming chapter.

When Does Chapter 129 of Chainsaw Man Come Out?

Chapter 129 of Chainsaw Man is scheduled to release worldwide on Tuesday, May 9, 2023. The chapter will be available to read for free on Viz Media at 8 AM PT (Pacific Timing). However, the chapter’s release time will vary depending on your region. So, here’s the exact regional release schedule for the chapter:

Initially, Chainsaw Man’s author, Tatsuki Fujimoto, was following the weekly release schedule for Part 2 of the manga series. However, the author later on, moved on to the bi-weekly release pattern. Now, he gets more time to work on the quality of the manga series while also maintaining good health.

Is there any official word on Chainsaw Man anime’s return?

Chainsaw Man’s first season concluded earlier this year after giving us 12 spectacular episodes. The second season’s confirmation is just a formality from MAPPA, given the popularity of the TV show. So, it’s evident that the manga will return, but so far, we haven’t heard anything about the anime’s comeback. It’s highly unlikely that season 2 will begin this year, as the studio has several other projects on its hands for this year, including Jujutsu Kaisen season 2. However, we can expect the anime to return sometime next year.

