Is there enough source material available for season 2 of the My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999 anime series?

The end of any anime broadcasting slate is rather bittersweet for fans as they say farewell to their favorite shows.

This weekend, the popular gaming romantic comedy series My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999 will finally reach its boss battle, but fans are already wondering whether or not the anime will return for a second adventure.

Ahead of the season 1 finale, My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999 has not yet been publicly renewed for season 2 – here is everything that fans need to know about the series’ future.

My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999/Madhouse/Crunchyroll Collection YouTube channel

My Love Story with Yamada-kun season 2 renewal status

As previously noted, My Love Story with Yamada-kun season 2 has not yet been publicly announced and unfortunately, it remains to be seen whether or not Studio Madhouse will shelve this series before confirming season 2.

Modern anime renewals typically depend on two main factors, the availability of source material from an original light novel or manga series, and the popularity of the wider franchise.

On the one hand, there is indeed enough source material from the original manga series by author Mashiro to produce a second anime season. The episode 13 finale is expected to adapt up until chapter 40 and the conclusion of manga Volume 4, which was released domestically in Japan in September 2021.

Thankfully, 95 chapters across seven complete Tankobon manga volumes have already been published in Japan, meaning that there is enough content available for production on season 2 to start straight away.

The issue is the series’ popularity, both with its domestic audience in Japan and internationally via Crunchyroll. Whilst My Love Story with Yamada-kun has received positive scores of 7.68/10 on MyAnimeList, 7.7/10 on IMDB, 76% on Anilist, and 4/5 on Anime Planet; these scores are certainly not high enough to guarantee a second-season renewal.

Unfortunately, it remains extremely difficult for romantic comedy anime to be renewed for a second season, and with these ratings not being standouts for Studio Madhouse, it severely limits the chances that My Love Story with Yamada-kun will return for season 2.

Overall, it would likely be a surprise, if not a welcomed one, to see My Love Story with Yamada-kun return for season 2.

Ten similar anime recommended by MAL fans

If you have finished My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999 on Crunchyroll and want another anime to fill that adorable void in your watch-list, why not check out one of these titles as recommended by the community on MyAnimeList:

Gaming Trailers