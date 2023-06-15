As rumors circulate about The Dangers in My Heart season 2, the anime is now around halfway through the original story so far.

The end of the 2023 Spring anime broadcasting slate is finally upon us, with countless series preparing to release their season finales over the next several weeks including The Dangers in My Heart.

Whilst the anime did get off to a slow start, the blossoming relationship between Yamada and Ichikawa has seen the series catapult back up the weekly anime charts to finish the season in an impressive fashion.

So, as fans countdown to the episode 12 finale, we breakdown how The Dangers in My Heart season 2 has plenty of source material from the original manga left to cover.

The season 1 finale of The Dangers in My Heart, episode 12, is scheduled to premiere first for domestic audiences in Japan at 1:30 AM local time on Sunday, June 18.

The Dangers in My Heart episode 12 ‘I Want You to Know Me’ will release internationally via the HiDive streaming service on Saturday, June 17 at the following international times:

The official Japanese website has also shared the following synopsis for the finale:

“Ichikawa and Yamada promised to go to Hatsumode together at the beginning of the New Year. Ichikawa planned to meet Yamada after visiting the shrine with his family, but was surprised to find Yamada waiting for him long before the appointed time. When Yamada greets Ichikawa’s family, they all decide to go directly to the shrine together.

Kana, who wants to know more about Yamada, invites Yamada to visit the Ichikawa family. Sensing the possibility of a relationship between her brother and Yamada, she opens his graduation album and tells him about his elementary school days, as if she were a love cupid.”

The Dangers in My Heart season 2 renewal status

Whilst we are still waiting for official confirmation of The Dangers in My Heart being renewed for season 2, fans should note that there are already reports that the anime’s second broadcast has entered early development.

Popular anime news Twitter page ‘oecuf0’ first shared the information that the anime would be receiving a second season in June 2023, with ‘ChibiReviews’ also reaffirming the report just a few hours later.

That being said, a second season of The Dangers in My Heart was already a probability thanks to both the availability of source material from the original manga series and the popularity of the anime adaptation.

The Dangers in My Heart season 1 finale is expected to adapt up until chapter 57 of the original manga, which served as the conclusion to manga volume 4.

The good news is that as of June 2023, eight complete volumes across 113 chapter have been published so far in Japan – this means that there is enough source material for a second season to begin production straight away!

The Dangers in My Heart has also been received positively by fans both domestically in Japan and internationally, with scores of 7.74/10 on MyAnimeList, 7.7/10 on IMDB, 75% on Anilist, and 4.1/5 on Anime Planet.

Coupling both the availability of source material and the success of the series for Shin-Ei Animation, it should only be a matter of time before The Dangers in My Heart anime adaptation is publicly renewed for season 2.

ForeverGeek predicts that The Dangers in My Heart season 2 will premiere in April 2024 on the Spring slate, based on the roughly eight-month production cycle from the first season.

