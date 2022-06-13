New Capcom Showcase Start Time And How To Watch

This week’s Capcom Showcase comes complete with big news for gamers across PS5, Xbox Series X and PC.

There have already been some big reveals this month from the industry’s biggest names, with Bethesda unveiling Starfield footage for Xbox Series X, and PlayStation announcing The Last of Us Remake on PS5.

And that’s without mentioning the many titles that were given in-depth looks during the Summer Game Fest.

This week it will be the turn of Capcom to share its biggest news, having already confirmed that the Resident Evil 4 Remake is launching in 2023.

Start Time And How To Watch The Capcom Showcase

The Capcom Showcase has a confirmed start time of 11pm BST (3pm PT, 6pm ET) on Tuesday, June 13. Gamers can watch the show by clicking on the YouTube Embed, which will take you directly to the live stream page.

Thousands of gamers are already logged in and ready to watch what happens next, with alternative channels available on Twitch. From what has been shared so far, the Capcom Showcase will run for a little over 30 minutes and looks set to reveal more on upcoming projects like Street Fighter 6 and the Resident Evil franchise.

A message from Capcom explains: “The Capcom Showcase has got you covered on the latest news and updates for upcoming Capcom games! Tune in on Monday, June 13 at 3:00pm PT, 6:00pm ET for the Capcom Showcase livestream. We’ll be diving deeper into details and news on previously announced titles. You can check out the show live on the official Capcom Twitch and YouTube channels. The show will run about 35 minutes; so sit back, grab a snack, and enjoy the show.”