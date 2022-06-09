The Last Of Us Part 1 Is A Remake Coming To PS5 And PC

The Last Of Us Part 1 is a remake of the original best-selling PS3 title that will soon be available to play on PS5, complete with upgraded graphics and controls.

Developers Naughty Dog confirmed the new project today during Summer Game Fest, having seen several leaks hit the internet beforehand.

And it has now been revealed that The Last of Us Part 1 will be available to play on PS5 later this year, followed by a launch on PC.

When Is The Last Of Us Part 1 Coming Out?

The complete remake of The Last of Us has a release date scheduled for September 2, 2022 for the PlayStation 5 console. Naughty Dog has confirmed that a PC version is in development but currently has no launch schedule.

The easiest changes to point out are the improved graphics and fidelity, with Naughty Dog confirming that 60fps performance will be attached to the improved visuals and rebuilds that have been done to make the project possible. There will also be modernised gameplay, improved controls, expanded accessibility option and better effects, exploration, and combat.

AI has been improved alongside 3D Audio, haptics, and adaptive triggers, and it sounds like all of these features will be available to experience across the base game and Left Behind DLC story content.

A message from Naughty Dog explains: “The Last of Us released almost a decade ago on the PlayStation 3 console, and it’s left an indelible mark on our studio. Joel and Ellie’s story continues to be powerfully evocative with players worldwide, and we’re humbled these characters continue to leave an impression.

“For this rebuild, Neil has passed the directorial baton to Game Director Matthew Gallant and Creative Director Shaun Escayg to bring this project to life. Matthew joined our studio a decade ago to work on The Last of Us and Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End. He rose to Lead Systems Designer on The Last of Us Part II and co-headed the charge for over 60 accessibility features. Shaun started as Lead Cinematic Animator on The Last of Us and Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End. Shaun would later go on to become the Creative Director of Uncharted: The Lost Legacy. With their deep creative and technical expertise with the series, they’re the perfect fit to helm this project, and you’ll be hearing even more about The Last of Us Part I from them soon.”