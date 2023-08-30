Upcoming anime film, The Lord of the Rings: War of the Rohirrim, is the latest project to fall victim to the ongoing actors’ and writers’ strikes. The movie’s release date has been pushed back by eight months.

The world in which J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Lord of the Rings is set is both vast and rich, and while much of it was explored in Peter Jackson’s trilogy, there’s still a lot to uncover. Jackson did so himself, splitting children’s fantasy novel The Hobbit into a blockbuster trilogy. Amazon also got in on the act with their own TV series, The Rings of Power, which was met with mixed reactions ahead of a second season being confirmed.

New Lord of the Rings animated film will focus on the Rohirrim

Warner Bros and New Line Cinema’s plans to expand Tolkien’s universe don’t end there though, with several movie additions planned for the Lord of the Rings franchise.

One of the most eagerly-anticipated projects is The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim, an animated film that will serve as a sort-of prequel to Jackson’s original trilogy. The anime is set 183 years before the events narrated in Peter Jackson’s trilogy, and will tell the story of Helm Hammerhand, the ninth king of Rohan, whose Rohirrims are at war with a tribe of wild men called the Dunlending.

New Lord of the Rings movie falls victim to ongoing strikes

Warner Bros. Pictures Group chairman Toby Emmerich promised in an interview The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim will be “an epic portrayal unlike anything audiences have ever seen”.

It was also revealed that The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim would arrive on big screens on April 12, 2024.

However, it has now been reported that the movie has been pushed back to the end of next year amid a slew of movie delays from Warner Bros.

It’s essentially due to a knock-on effect from the ongoing actors’ strike. Warner Bros has delayed the release of Dune 2 because of the SAG strike, with the film being moved from November 3, 2023, to March 15, 2024.

That’s affected the release of Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire which has been moved from a March 15, 2024 release to an April 12, 2024 release.

With the April slot now taken up, The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim has been pushed back to 13 December, 2024.

What we know about The War of the Rohirrim

Philippa Boyens, one of the Oscar-winning screenwriters for The Lord of the Rings will serve as an executive producer on the film. Her daughter, Phoebe Gittins, and Arty Papageorgiou will write the screenplay based on a script from Jeffrey Addiss and Will Matthews. Kenji Kamiyama, who directed the beloved anime series Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex and the recent Blade Runner: Black Lotus, will also be at the helm.

Sola Entertainment will be the anime studio bringing the film to life.

Brian Cox, the award-winning Scottish actor, known for his role as Logan Roy in the hit drama series Succession, will be be the voice of lead character Helm Hammerhand.

