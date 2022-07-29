New PS5 Beta Adds Long-Awaited 1440p support

A new PS5 beta rolling out this week adds a number of high-profile features, including gamelists and personalisation options.

But the most eye-catching thing on the list is the new 1440p support that is being tested for wider use.

And while it might not sound that exciting, there will be a lot of multiplayer games itching to test it out on their compatible devices.

MORE: PlayStation Plus August 2022 Free Games Confirmed

PS5 Console Covers BridTV 7236 PS5 Console Covers 921899 921899 center 32600

1440p support Comes To PlayStation 5

As confirmed by Sony today, 1440p support is now in beta testing and available to those enrolled in the PS5 Software Testing programme. It’s unclear how many games available on the PlayStation 5 support this resolution but 1440p is seen as offering a good mix of visual fidelity and performance.

And below you can find everything Sony has announced regarding this week’s PS5 beta launch for PlayStation consoles, starting with 1440p:

Starting today, PS5 beta testers can try out some new system software features, including:



? 1440p HDMI video output

? Gamelists

? New PS5 UX enhancements and social features



More details and a full list of features at PS Blog: https://t.co/QvnfLu11Uw pic.twitter.com/MF2aN0EefG — PlayStation (@PlayStation) July 28, 2022

New Gameplay and Personalization Options – 1440p HDMI Video Output

The PS5 beta introduces support for 1440p HDMI video output, enabling players to choose an additional visual setting on compatible PC monitors and TVs.**

If the game you’re playing supports 1440p rendering you can experience native 1440p output on your display.

Or, if you’re playing a game with a higher native resolution like 4K, then you may benefit from improved anti-aliasing through supersampling down to 1440p output.

You can check if your HDMI device is compatible by selecting “Test 1440p Output” under “Screen and Video” options within system settings.

Gamelists

In your Game Library you can now create gamelists, which make organizing your games even easier.

To start, go to the [Your Collection] tab and select [Create Gamelist]. Choose games to add to your gamelist, then decide what to name it.

You can have up to 15 gamelists and 100 games per gamelist. All games under the “Your Collection” tab of your Game Library can be added to a gamelist, including disc, digital and streaming titles. You can also add the same game to multiple gamelists.

Compare 3D Audio and Stereo Audio

You can now listen to and compare the difference between 3D and stereo audio on the same screen, and then choose your preferred setting.

Easier Access to In-progress Activities

When resuming a game, in-progress activities are often shown prominently at the top of the game hub to make it as easy and as fast as possible to get back to where you left off.

New Social Features

Request Share Screen – You can now request party members to start Share Screen to watch their gameplay. Go to the voice chat card, select the party member you want to send the request to, and then select [Request Share Screen].

Joinable Game Notification

When you join a party and a party member is playing a game you can join, you’ll now receive a notification. You can join the game directly from the notification.

View New Friends’ Profiles

When you accept a friend request in the [Received] list, you can now view your new friend’s profile in [Accepted Requests].

Send Stickers and Voice Messages in Game Base

In the Game Base card, you can now send stickers and voice messages to your groups.