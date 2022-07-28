PlayStation Plus August 2022 Free Games Confirmed Before Launch

The PlayStation Plus August 2022 Free Games for the Essential Tier have been confirmed to include three new titles.

The good news is that all of them will be available to claim and download across both of Sony’s consoles.

Some weeks, the tech giant has chosen to launch next-gen exclusives, but August will include a clean sweep for all subscribers.

PlayStation Plus August 2022 For Essential Tier Confirmed

As revealed by Sony this week, a fresh range of Essentiel Tier PlayStation Plus free games will be available to download starting on August 2.

A good mix of genres will be available over the coming weeks, represented by Yakuza: Like A Dragon, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2, and Little Nightmares. What makes this range of titles a little more special is that one of them will boast a Cross-Gen bundle. This means that if you end up claiming Tony Hawks Pro Skater 1+2 on PS4 and then switch to PS5, you’ll be able to play the next-gen version at no extra cost.

A message from Sony confirms: “Drop back in with the most iconic skateboarding games ever made. Play Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater & Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 2 in one epic collection, rebuilt from the ground up in incredible HD. All the pro skaters, levels, and tricks are back and fully remastered, plus more.

“Skate to songs from the era-defining soundtrack along with new music, hit insane trick combos, or shred all the original game modes by going head-to-head with local 2-player modes! Strengthen your skills by taking your sessions online and competing against players from around the world in multiplayer modes and live leaderboards.”

The Digital Deluxe Edition Content:

‘The Ripper’ skater from Powell-Peralta.

Unique retro outfits for Tony Hawk, Steve Caballero and Rodney Mullen.

Unique retro content for the Create-A-Skater mode.