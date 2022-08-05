Four New Games Left For Xbox Game Pass August 2022

Four games are left to be added to Xbox Game Pass During August 2022, with more set to leave the service.

Subscribers have already received three new titles to play this month, with Ghost Recon Wildlands and Turbo Golf Racing available across all compatible platforms.

Shenzhen I/O has also been added to the service, with the open-ended programming puzzle game available on PC only.

New Xbox Game Pass Games Coming In August 2022

There are now four new Xbox Game Pass titles confirmed as coming to the service during the rest of the month.

This includes Cooking Simulator on August 11 for Cloud, Console, and PC, alongside Expeditions: Rome and Offworld Trading Company.

While Cooking Simulator can be played across all available platforms, both Rome and Offworld are limited to PC players with a valid Ultimate subscription.

While all three titles will get plenty of attention over the coming weeks, there is one that stands out more from the crowd.

Two Point Campus will be available across Cloud, Console, and PC platforms starting on August 9, but unlike the others listed above, this will be a day one launch. That means it’s a brand new game that will be playable straight out of the box for Xbox Game Pass members.

Pulling from the inspiration of Theme Hospital and its predecessor, Two Point Hospital, Two Point Campus tasks you with Building, hiring staff, and running an academic institution packed with wild courses.

The full description from the Two Point development adds: “Two Point Campus is jam-packed with new creative tools to help you build the university of your dreams. For the first time, build on the outside as you develop a blank canvas of greenery into your own delightfully educational campus environment, housing the top teaching facilities on the land.

“Lay down pathways with new easy-to-use tools. Plant glorious collections of outdoor flora. Place benches and tennis courts. Build a Cheeseball arena, complete with stands. The only limit is your imagination (and your in-game bank balance).”