New Xbox Game Pass Games Coming August 2022

New Xbox Game Pass Games have been confirmed for August 2022 ahead of any new free games from Microsoft.

Four new titles will be going live next week, including Coffee Talk, Midnight Fight Express, Exapunks and Opus: Echo of Starsong – Full Bloom Edition.

And this will be followed by four more games, some of which will be exclusive to the PC platform, with the others going live on Xbox consoles.

A total of eight new titles are coming to Xbox Game Pass during August 2022, although they will be dropping on different dates. Four of them will be day one launches, and you can find all the latest information listed below, courtesy of Microsoft.

Coffee Talk On Cloud, Console, and PC – Available Now

Coffee Talk is a coffee brewing and heart-to-heart talking simulator about listening to the stories of alternative-Seattle’s inhabitants.

Midnight Fight Express On Cloud, Console, and PC – Available On August 23

A former member of the criminal underworld is lured back into “the life” by a mysterious drone claiming they only have until sunrise to prevent a citywide criminal takeover.

Exapunks On PC – Available August 25

The year is 1997. You used to be a hacker, but now you have the phage. You made a deal: one hack, one dose. There’s nothing left to lose… except your life. Exapunks is the latest open-ended puzzle game from Zachtronics, the creators of Opus Magnum, Shenzhen I/O, TIS-100, and more.

Opus: Echo of Starsong – Full Bloom Edition On Console and PC – Available August 25

Opus: Echo of Starsong – Full Bloom Edition is the definitive edition of the critically acclaimed visual novel-style adventure game, now with all-new voice acting. Dive in and enjoy an intergalactic journey that transcends time through love.

Commandos 3 – HD Remaster On Cloud, Console, and PC – Available August 30

Available on day one with Game Pass: Commandos 3 – HD Remaster sends you to the relentless and unforgiving battlefields of Europe. Remastered in high definition including reworked 3D models and textures, improved controls, and refined UI.

Immortality On Cloud, PC, Xbox Series X|S – Available August 30

Available on day one with Game Pass: Marissa Marcel would have been a star.

Immortals Fenyx Rising On Cloud, Console, and PC – Available August 30

Immortals Fenyx Rising brings grand mythological adventure to life. Play as Fenyx, a new winged demigod on a quest to save the Greek gods.