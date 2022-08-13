Cult of the Lamb has been released on all major platforms in time for some cute, cult-worshipping action this weekend, in the same vein as Graveyard Keeper and The Binding of Isaac.

Despite being widely accessible to most console users, Xbox players are wondering if the title is on Game Pass and we reveal its current status.

Developed by Massive Monster under Devolver Digital, the roguelike action-adventure title Cult of the Lamb was released on August 11, 2022, and follows a possessed lamb who must form a cult to worship a deity that saved the character’s life.

Is Cult of the Lamb on Xbox Game Pass?

No, Cult of the Lamb is not currently on Xbox Game Pass, much to the surprise of players.

The title did release on PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series X/S, Steam, and Nintendo Switch.

There is a chance that Devolver Digital will work on bringing Cult of the Lamb to Game Pass in the future depending on the game’s popularity, or it could possibly be picked up by PlayStation Now.

Cult of the Lamb reviews drop tomorrow, pray for the lamb. ? pic.twitter.com/zDsQ8KARmZ — Cult of the Devolver (@devolverdigital) August 9, 2022

Fans React to Cult of the Lamb’s Game Pass Miss

After Cult of the Lamb was released, many Xbox users were surprised the game was missing from the Game Pass lineup.

Amidst their disappointment, others were sure they remembered Cult of the Lamb being a Day One Game Pass release.

Cult of the Lamb was suppose to be on Game Pass day one, right? What happened? — Cozie (@CozieTweeter) August 11, 2022

Cult of the Lamb Reviews

Early reviews for the roguelike are dubbing it a contender for Game of the Year, receiving an average 9/10 scores from major sites.

One reviewer even gave the game a 10/10 score purely for the game’s bleat button, where your main lamb character lets out many toned bleats.

Other reviews are calling it the perfect blend of roguelike and simulation combined with a macabre plot that will appeal to many.

My review of Cult of the Lamb after 5 minutes:



Dedicated Bleat Button. 10/10. pic.twitter.com/YgJfqVAP1Z — Jesse Guarascia (@Guarascia) August 11, 2022

