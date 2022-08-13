Gaming

Is Cult of the Lamb on Xbox Game Pass?

By Jo Craig

Clauneck holding up a tarot card in Cult of the Lamb

Cult of the Lamb has been released on all major platforms in time for some cute, cult-worshipping action this weekend, in the same vein as Graveyard Keeper and The Binding of Isaac.

Despite being widely accessible to most console users, Xbox players are wondering if the title is on Game Pass and we reveal its current status.

Developed by Massive Monster under Devolver Digital, the roguelike action-adventure title Cult of the Lamb was released on August 11, 2022, and follows a possessed lamb who must form a cult to worship a deity that saved the character’s life.

Cult of the Lamb | Console Announcement Trailer

BridTV
8661
Cult of the Lamb | Console Announcement Trailer
https://i.ytimg.com/vi/ll9ibInadZ0/hqdefault.jpg
962336
962336
center
32600

Is Cult of the Lamb on Xbox Game Pass?

No, Cult of the Lamb is not currently on Xbox Game Pass, much to the surprise of players.

The title did release on PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series X/S, Steam, and Nintendo Switch.

There is a chance that Devolver Digital will work on bringing Cult of the Lamb to Game Pass in the future depending on the game’s popularity, or it could possibly be picked up by PlayStation Now.

Fans React to Cult of the Lamb’s Game Pass Miss

After Cult of the Lamb was released, many Xbox users were surprised the game was missing from the Game Pass lineup.

Amidst their disappointment, others were sure they remembered Cult of the Lamb being a Day One Game Pass release.

  • MORE: She-Hulk’s Tatiana Maslany Wants to Work with Florence Pugh in the MCU

    • Cult of the Lamb Reviews

    Early reviews for the roguelike are dubbing it a contender for Game of the Year, receiving an average 9/10 scores from major sites.

    One reviewer even gave the game a 10/10 score purely for the game’s bleat button, where your main lamb character lets out many toned bleats.

    Other reviews are calling it the perfect blend of roguelike and simulation combined with a macabre plot that will appeal to many.

    By Jo Craig – [email protected]

    Have something to tell us about this article?
    Let us know
    or Comment Below
    LOGIN to Comment
    LOGIN to Comment

    Gaming Trailers

    More Like This
    Cult of the Lamb | Console Announcement Trailer
    Latest Trailers
    Cuphead | The Delicious Last Course | Launch Trailer
    Jo Craig
    @shingeekyjo

    Being a pop culture writer and a proud geek of all trades, Jo loves to dissect fandoms and marvel at their insides. The entirety of The Lord of the Rings, superhero origins, the Ghost of Tsushima score, the Wings of Freedom, and the endless search for a sleepy Tyranitar are but a few of Jo's passions, with a penchant for contributing to the geek culture community.

    Read more of Jo's articles

    Got a tip?

    Let us know