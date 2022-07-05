New Xbox Game Pass Games Confirmed For July 2022

Microsoft has confirmed that 12 new Xbox Game Pass titles will be launching in July 2022.

Spread over several genres of games, there should be something for everyone, with each title receiving a release date on the Xbox One and Xbox Series X service.

Here’s what you can look forward to arriving later this month as part of the latest Xbox Game Pass update from Microsoft.

New Xbox Game Pass Arriving This Week

Starting this week, Xbox Game Pass is receiving a number of titles to bolster its library. And that’s good news, as Microsoft has already confirmed a number of popular indie titles will be leaving the service next week.

According to the official release schedule, the following games will not be playable via Xbox Game Pass, starting July 15:

Atomicrops (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Carrion (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Children of Morta (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Cris Tales (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Lethal League Blaze (Cloud, Console, and PC).

However, replacements have already started to arrive, with Last Call BBS available today via the PC Game Pass, with the full game description adding: “Boot up your Z5 Powerlance and dial into Last Call BBS, the last game from Zachtronics. The Barkeep’s loaded up his retro computer with a full set of puzzle games for you to download and play.”

Fans of the Yakuza series will also be pleased to see the return of Yakuza 0, Yakuza Kiwami, and Yakuza Kiwami 2 on Cloud, Console, and PC platforms. This will be followed by the release of DJMax Respect V, Matchpoint: Tennis Championships, and Road 96 on July 7. All of these games will be available on all platforms, and the normal Xbox Game Pass tiers.

Other launches this month include My Friend Peppa Pig, Escape Academy, PAW Patrol The Movie: Adventure City Calls, and PowerWash Simulator on July 14. Overwhelm is also arriving on the same date but will only be available to those with a PC Game Pass subscription tier.