Who plays androids 2V, 9S, and A2 as part of the voice cast for the upcoming NieR Automata Ver1.1a anime series?

The upcoming NieR Automata anime series has a significant amount of hype behind it, as fans around the world countdown to today’s global premiere.

There is particular attention on the voice cast, who not only have the job of bringing these characters to life, but also match the performances from the characters in the original video game series.

So, who plays 2B, 9S, and A2 in the new NieR Automata anime, and who else features as part of the voice cast?

Meet the NieR Automata voice cast: 2B, 9S and A2

In the new NieR Automata anime, 2B is voiced by Yui Ishikawa, 9S is played by Natsuki Hanae, and A2 is played by Ayaka Suwa.

Yui Ishikawa is a Japanese actress and voice actor from Hyogo Prefecture, who previously worked as a stage actor before transitioning into the anime voiceover industry. The 33-year-old is best known for voicing Mikasa Ackerman in Attack on Titan, Violet Evergarden from Violet Evergarden, and Enterprise from Azur Lane.

Natsuki Hanae is a voice actor and YouTuber from Kanagawa Prefecture, who is another veteran of the anime voiceover industry. The 31-year-old’s most notable roles include Tanjiro Kamado from Demon Slayer, Ken Kaneki from Tokyo Ghoul, and Vanitas from The Case Study of Vanitas.

Ayaka Suwa is a voice actress from Aichi Prefecture. The 34-year-old is best known for her work in Seirei Gensouki as Rio, KonoSuba as Chris, and Phantasy Star Online as Rina.

The remaining voice cast for the upcoming NieR Automata Ver1.1a anime series is also set to include the following actors:

Pod 042 is voiced by Hiroki Yasumoto (Yasutora from Bleach)

Pod 153 is voiced by Kaoru Akiyama (Remi from Detective Conan)

Adam is voiced by Daisuke Namikawa (Narciso from JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure)

Eve is voiced by Tatsuhisa Suzuki (Ban from The Seven Deadly Sins)

Pascal is voiced by Aoi Yuki (Tanya from Saga of Tanya the Evil)

Commander is voiced by Chiaki Kano (Toshiko from The Case Files of Jeweler Richard)

Operator 60 is voiced by Keiko Isobe (first major role)

Operator 210 is voiced by Mary Hatsumi (first major role)

Lily is voiced by Atsumi Tanezaki (Anya from Spy x Family)

I can't wait for the Nier Automata anime… pic.twitter.com/OPeZXRaluS — Chibi Reviews (@ChibiReviews) January 6, 2023

By Tom Llewellyn – [email protected]

