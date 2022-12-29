What are the 20 highest-scoring anime of 2022 and what are the 20 series with the most gained members on MAL this year?

2022 has been an incredible year for the anime industry, with countless series going viral in the mainstream and technical aspects of animated storytelling reaching new heights.

However, as we look back on the last 12 months, it can be hard to digest just how many amazing series we watched from around the world.

Here are the 20 highest-scoring series on MyAnimeList in 2022, as well as the 20 series that gained the most members on the popular anime review platform.

Just 12 months ago, CloverWorks was a studio that inspired 0 confidence and was almost derided by a big portion of the anime community.

Now they end 2022 having made 3 (and a half) of the best shows of the year. Truly remarkable. pic.twitter.com/nykiEVS5tD — Ninfer (@Ninfer94) December 24, 2022

The highest-scoring anime of 2022

According to the MyAnimeList rankings, as of December 29, the following anime are the highest-scoring TV series of 2022:

Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War (Fall) – 9.18/10 Kaguya-sama: Love is War- Ultra Romantic (Spring) – 9.08/10 Bocchi The Rock (Fall) – 9.01/10 Attack on Titan: The Final Season Part 2 (Winter) – 8.78/10 Mob Psycho 100 season 3 (Fall) – 8.77/10 Kingdom season 4 (Spring) – 8.76/10 Chainsaw Man (Fall) – 8.76/10 Spy x Family Part 1 (Spring) – 8.70/10 Made in Abyss season 2 (Spring) – 8.69/10 Summertime Render (Spring) – 8.54/10 Teasing Master Takagi-san season 3 (Winter) – 8.45/10 Spy x Family Part 2 (Fall) – 8.42/10 Golden Kamuy season 4 (Fall) – 8.3/10 My Hero Academia season 6 (Fall) – 8.29/10 Ao Ashi (Spring) – 8.28/10 My Dress-Up Darling (Winter) – 8.28/10 Blue Lock (Fall) – 8.27/10 Lycoris Recoil (Summer) – 8.24/10 Sasaki and Miyano (Winter) – 8.24/10 IDOLiSH7 Third Beat Part 2 – 8.22/10

A series had to premiere in 2022 to be considered for this ranking list.

ANIME: Chainsaw Man season 2 has enough source material to start right now

BLEACH IS PEAK FICTION ??



The best anime of 2022 ? pic.twitter.com/KFauepBmON — NATrafalgar (@Nijelnijel13) December 29, 2022

The most anime series members of 2022

Members’ rankings are also an interesting way to gauge where the global audience sits when it comes to anime in 2022.

For those who need a recap, on MyAnimeList fans can add different series to their own personal account rankings; thus, adding themselves automatically as a ‘Member’ of that production.

Per MyAnimeList, these are the top 20 anime series from 2022 with the most members:

Spy x Family Part 1 – 1.1 million members Attack on Titan: The Final Season Part 2 – 1 million members Chainsaw Man – 980,000 members My Dress-Up Darling – 838,000 members Kaguya-sama: Love is War- Ultra Romantic – 724,000 members The Rising of the Shield Hero season 2 – 651,000 members Spy x Family Part 2 – 593,000 members Mob Psycho 100 season 3 – 448,000 members Call of the Night – 436,000 members Classroom of the Elite season 2 – 435,000 members Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie – 430,000 members Overlord season 4 – 406,000 members The Devil is a Part-Timer season 2 – 403,000 members My Hero Academia season 6 – 399,000 members Komi Can’t Communicate season 2 – 386,000 members Blue Lock – 363,000 members Summertime Render – 347,000 members Rent A Girlfriend season 2 – 347,000 Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War – 343,000 members Lycoris Recoil – 337,000 members

Scores are accurate as of December 29, but are still subject to change as these are ongoing figures.

Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2 Opening has reached 57 million views! The opening is The Most Viewed Anime Clip on YouTube in 2022!



?More: https://t.co/ECNVkPU9om pic.twitter.com/rRGHa10kxs — AnimeTV ???? (@animetv_jp) December 23, 2022

By Tom Llewellyn – [email protected]

Show all