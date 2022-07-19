Xbox Game Pass July 2022 Update Includes New Title & Watch Dogs 2

Xbox Game Pass expands again in July 2022 with six more titles available to play throughout the month.

That’s without mentioning the other changes that will make it easier to play games when on the move, or without a console.

Here’s everything we know about this month’s Xbox Game Pass updates on July 2022.

Today sees the next major Xbox Game Pass update drop, with As Dusk Falls and Watch Dogs 2 now available to download and play. Both titles can be played across all platforms, including Cloud, Console and PC, making them both very accessible.

This will be followed by four more games, all of which can be found listed and described below, along with the platforms they will be playable on:

"book your stay" aka go play As Dusk Falls now with native touch controls via cloud gaming! https://t.co/M3W5PTrgJc pic.twitter.com/O6LDi1mfZs — Xbox Game Pass (@XboxGamePass) July 19, 2022

Sins of a Solar Empire: Rebellion Launches For PC Game Pass On July 21: Command a space-faring empire in Sins of a Solar Empire: Rebellion, the new stand-alone expansion that combines 4X depth with real-time strategy gameplay.

MotoGP 22 Launches For Cloud, Console, and PC On July 21: More than 120 riders, over 20 official circuits, and all the excitement of the official championship are waiting for you.

Torment: Tides of Numenera For Cloud and Console On July 21: Explore Earth one billion years in the future in the science-fantasy setting of Numenera.

Inside For Cloud, Console, and PC On July 29: Discover Playdead’s unique indie adventure game Inside, a dark, narrative-driven platformer combining intense action with challenging puzzles.

And as mentioned above, Microsoft has also made it easier to enjoy games while on the move via a new clouding gaming update. Xbox Touch Controls have been added to 12 More Games, making it easier to use your phone without controller support.

These games now support Xbox Touch Controls: Citizen Sleeper, Disc Room, Escape Academy, Garden Story, Little Witch in the Woods (Game Preview), Lost In Random, Spacelines from the Far Out, Umurangi Generation, Yakuza 0, Yakuza Kiwami, Yakuza Kiwami 2, and As Dusk Falls.