Obi-Wan Kenobi Becomes Most-Watched Disney Plus Original Series to Date

We’re now halfway through the Obi-Wan Kenobi series and the show that sees Ewan McGregor return as the legendary Jedi has already received a tremendous accolade.

We see what fans and the star of the show are saying about Obi-Wan Kenobi becoming the most-watched series on the platform, and we provide an episode guide to the installments ahead.

Directed by Deborah Chow and written by Joby Harold, Obi-Wan Kenobi is a miniseries based on the popular Star Wars character set ten years after the events of Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith and returns Ewan McGregor, Hayden Christensen, Rupert Friend, Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton, and more.

Obi-Wan Kenobi | Official Trailer | Disney+ BridTV 9839 Obi-Wan Kenobi | Official Trailer | Disney+ https://i.ytimg.com/vi/3Yh_6_zItPU/hqdefault.jpg 1006155 1006155 center 32600

Obi-Wan Kenobi becomes the Most-Watched Disney Plus Original Series

Disney Plus announced (via Deadline) that Obi-Wan Kenobi had become the most-watched Disney Plus original series premiere globally to date.

The company did not provide any numbers in the statement, but it’s no secret that the show’s double-bill opening weekend was a grand success – even competing against the premiere of Stranger Things Season 4 on Netflix.

Lead actor and executive producer Ewan McGregor sent a message of gratitude to the Star Wars family via the show’s official Twitter account.

McGregor also addressed the hateful and racist comments sent to Reva actor Moses Ingram and stated that he stood with the talented actor.

A personal message from Ewan McGregor. pic.twitter.com/ZcIvVNpQUD — Obi-Wan Kenobi (@obiwankenobi) June 1, 2022

Star Wars fans celebrate Obi-Wan Kenobi’s new title

Fandom wanted to get in on the action by tweeting an appropriate gif of Obi-Wan stating that he had the higher ground:

Another fan stated that racist “fans” claim the show is widely hated, despite the series now becoming the most-watched:

racist and misogynistic “fans” keep saying that obi-wan kenobi isn’t good and that everyone hates it, meanwhile it’s the most watched premiere for any disney+ original pic.twitter.com/gelb5u7YHV — gwen (@crossreys) June 1, 2022

Lastly, the official Twitter account for Obi-Wan Kenobi also thanked the fans for the new title, confirming that the accolade was based on hours streamed during an opening weekend:

Thank you to the best fans in the galaxy for making #ObiWanKenobi the most-watched @DisneyPlus Original series premiere globally to date, based on hours streamed in an opening weekend. pic.twitter.com/enb72jo4kh — Obi-Wan Kenobi (@obiwankenobi) May 31, 2022

Obi-Wan Kenobi episode count

Obi-Wan Kenobi has six episodes within the series that began with a double-bill premiere on Friday, May 27, 2022.

Now that the double-bill has aired, the final four episodes will move to Wednesdays to premiere weekly on the streaming platform.

Below, we have highlighted the release schedule for the upcoming six episodes:

Episode 1 : Friday, May 27, 2022

: Friday, May 27, 2022 Episode 2 : Friday, May 27, 2022

: Friday, May 27, 2022 Episode 3 : Wednesday, June 1, 2022

: Wednesday, June 1, 2022 Episode 4 : Wednesday, June 8, 2022

: Wednesday, June 8, 2022 Episode 5 : Wednesday. June 15, 2022

: Wednesday. June 15, 2022 Episode 6: Wednesday, June 22, 2022

By Jo Craig – [email protected]

Obi-Wan Kenobi is now streaming on Disney Plus.