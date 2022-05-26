As we start to get excited for the biggest streaming week of the year, Netflix has just confirmed the Geeked Week schedule, time and livestream channels.

There aren’t many aspects of being an avid fan of fantastic television and movies that come close to the relief felt when your favourite show gets renewed, or a new trailer is released online.

Well, Netflix fans around the world should prepare themselves for a rollercoaster week of news and previews with the platform’s infamous Geeked Week event now just over the horizon.

Thankfully, Netflix has just addressed much of the confusion, releasing the official schedule, international start times and associated channels that will be livestreaming the entirety of their Geeked Week extravaganza!

What is Netflix’s Geeked Week?

Netflix’s Geeked Week is the pinnacle of the streaming giant’s annual calendar, a five-day period where the platform shares news, trailers and available information about their upcoming titles.

“The virtual event for fans of sci-fi, horror, fantasy, comic books, video games and all things geek will feature cast panels from some of Netflix’s biggest genre titles along with news and trailer debuts.” – Netflix.

Per the Netflix announcement post, “Geeked Week 2022 is a free five-day virtual event celebrating Netflix’s genre series, films, and games that runs June 6-10 across all your favorite platforms. You can expect tons of exclusive news, new trailers, celebrity appearances and so much more.”

How to watch Netflix’s Geeked Week: Start time and channel

Netflix’s Geeked Week schedule will start on Monday, June 6th and will run through until Friday, June 10th.

All of the platform’s major social media pages will be sharing the latest posts from Geeked Week, and will be livestreamed on the Netflix YouTube, Twitter, TikTok, Facebook and Twitch channels.

As confirmed by Netflix, each day’s event livestream will start from the following times:

Monday, June 6 th at 9 AM PT/12 PM ET/ /5 PM GMT/1 AM JST

at 9 AM PT/12 PM ET/ /5 PM GMT/1 AM JST Tuesday, June 7 th at 9 AM PT/12 PM ET/ /5 PM GMT/ 1 AM JST

at 9 AM PT/12 PM ET/ /5 PM GMT/ 1 AM JST Wednesday, June 8 th at 4 PM PT/7 PM ET/12 AM GMT/8 AM JST

at 4 PM PT/7 PM ET/12 AM GMT/8 AM JST Thursday, June 9 th at 9 AM PT/12 PM ET/5 PM GMT/1 AM JST

at 9 AM PT/12 PM ET/5 PM GMT/1 AM JST Friday, June 10th at 10 AM PT/1 PM ET/6 PM GMT/2 AM JST

Live streamers on Twitch can co-stream the Geeked Week event, “so that our loyal fans and fellow Geeks like you can get in on the action.”

Geeked Week schedule for Netflix’s 2022 event

Today, May 26th, Netflix shared the official Geeked Week schedule for their upcoming event, with each day being centred around a specific topic: Series, Films, Animated, Stranger Things and Games.

Monday (Series): The Umbrella Academy, The Sandman, Resident Evil, One Piece, First Kill, Alice in Borderland, All of Us Are Dead, Fate: The Winx Saga, Locke and Key, Manifest, School Tales the Series, Shadow and Bone, Sweet Tooth, The Midnight Club, Vikings: Valhalla, Warrior Nun and 1899.

Tuesday (Films): The Gray Man, The School for Good and Evil, Spiderhead, Day Shift, The Sea Beast, Wendell & Wild, Blasted, Killer Book Club, Interceptor and Troll.

Wednesday (Animation): Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, Love Death and Robots, The Dragon Prince, Arcane, Inside Job, Exception, Farzar and Moonrise.

Thursday (Stranger Things): Season 4 volume 1 Unlocked Official Aftershow, and The Hellfire Club: A Stranger Things Dungeons & Dragons Adventure.

Friday (Games): Sonic Prime, DOTA: Dragon’s Blood, Tekken: Bloodline and 10+ original titles.

This article will be updated with the latest information on each day’s scheduled content closer to the Geeked Week event.

