Obi-Wan Kenobi fans are desperate for The Clone Wars flashbacks

Despite Obi-Wan Kenobi’s strong start on Disney Plus, fans have fallen off the hype train after Episode 4’s debut and now have higher expectations than before.

We reveal what fans are saying about The Clone Wars flashbacks they would love to see emerge in Episode 5.

Directed by Deborah Chow and written by Joby Harold, Obi-Wan Kenobi is a miniseries based on the popular Star Wars character set ten years after the events of Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith and returns Ewan McGregor, Hayden Christensen, Rupert Friend, Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton, and more.

Star Wars fans advocate The Clone Wars flashbacks

Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker appeared as characters in the popular animated series The Clone Wars, and fans are desperate to see it brought to life in live-action, adamant that Kenobi is the perfect series to do that:

Episode 5 release date and preview

Obi-Wan Kenobi Episode 5 is scheduled to release on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at Midnight PST on Disney Plus.

Episode 5 will likely see Reva track Obi-Wan, Tala, and Leia from the device she hid in Leia’s droid Lola.

The stakes stacked against Reva are now higher than ever and Darth Vadar’s patience is running out.

A force ghost appearance from Qui-Gon Jinn has also been teased twice before in the series, and fans will also be expecting that to happen in the remaining two episodes.

“This was never who I was.”



Episode Four of #ObiWanKenobi is now streaming on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/afWul2tGDv — Obi-Wan Kenobi (@obiwankenobi) June 10, 2022

How many episodes are in Obi-Wan Kenobi?

Obi-Wan Kenobi has six episodes within the series that began with a double-bill premiere on Friday, May 27, 2022.

After the double-bill had aired, the final episodes moved to Wednesdays to premiere weekly on the streaming platform.

Below, we have highlighted the release schedule for the upcoming six episodes:

Obi-Wan Kenobi is now streaming on Disney Plus.