Despite Friends throwing hints about Phoebe and Joey’s almost love story and hopes from fans, the pair were never more than friends because the show’s creators were against the idea.

Throughout its tenth-season run, the popular sitcom has featured several iconic relationships and fan-favorite storylines, defining the comedy field in a brand new way. The show originally aired from 1994 to 2004 and included many different storylines about the beloved six friends in New York City. It turns out that one canceled story involving Joey and Phoebe could have changed the show forever.

Photo by Warner Bros. Television

Phoebe and Joey’s story would have changed Friends

Matt LeBlanc and Lisa Kudrow saw huge potential in their characters, Joey and Phoebe. Their characters had countless adorable interactions throughout the series and one episode featured a perfect kiss, leaving fans excited about their potential love story in the next episodes.

In a previous interview, Matt revealed that he and other cast members had the idea of a secret affair between Phoebe and Joey. The idea included reshooting some iconic scenes when an episode would reveal the secret love story between Phoebe and Joey.

However, the show’s creators never gave the green light for the secret affair and the story was shelved among many others that didn’t make the final cut.

In season eight episode two, titled The One With The Red Sweater, Joey even proposed to Phoebe thinking she was pregnant as he didn’t want his friend to be a single mother. A perfect kiss, constant flirting, and a proposal were all hints that the pair could have ended up together and that would have changed the show forever.

Friends writer reveals why Phoebe and Joey never dated

So why were creators against the idea of Phoebe and Joey dating and becoming a couple? Friends writer David Crane once said that if they ended up together, the show “would have been too perfect” given that Monica and Chandler, and Ross and Rachel, became an endgame.

“It all would have been too tidy and too complete,” David told Metro.co.uk in 2019. “When your goal is to keep the six characters in stories together, it would be really easy to go down that road but I think we all felt it would be a mistake.”

“Because we’d done Ross and Rachel we had to give Monica and Chandler another set of challenges,” David continued. “And so their whole journey of how they ended up together and having babies it needed to be different. I think that’s the biggest challenge of doing a show for 10 years.”

Fans thought Phoebe and Joey were a “perfect match”

With Friends streaming on Netflix, fans regularly take to Twitter and other platforms to share their thoughts about the characters and episodes. Many have agreed that Phoebe and Joey could have been the “perfect match” if their love story was given the green light.

“It makes me sad that Phoebe and Joey never got together in Friends,” one fan tweeted. Another questioned: “How come Phoebe and Joey weren’t in a relationship?”

“They were a perfect match,” someone else chimed in. “Why didn’t they make Joey and Phoebe end up together?” another one asked.

