A new line of special One Piece themed Bath Bombs, Bars and soaps have just launched on the British cosmetic retailer Lush, get yours quick.

Life on the high seas is incredibly rough, especially for a ra- tag group of Pirates like the Straw Hats.

If we are being honest, Luffy, Nami, Zoro and the rest of the gang probably smell incredibly bad (hygiene isn’t exactly a pirates’ forte) – but thankfully you don’t have to!

Lush has just released a brand new line of One Piece-themed Bath Bombs that are sure to provide the most relaxing experience that The Thousand Sunny can offer – here is everything that fans need to know.

One Piece x Lush bath bombs go on sale

Today, September 17th, the British cosmetics retailer Lush finally launched their new collection of One Piece-themed bath bombs, bars and shower products.

“We’ve teamed up with ONE PIECE, a Japanese anime series, to celebrate their 25th anniversary. Join Luffy and the Straw Hat Crews as they search for the world’s legendary treasure the ONE PIECE. Experience a new, limited edition range of bath products inspired by Devil Fruit, mysterious and distinctive fruits which grant their eater incredible and unique powers.” – Lush.

Currently, there are six different products available in the One Piece x Lush collection:

Human-Human Fruit Bath Bomb (Cotton Candy): “I’m fine being a monster for Luffy’s sake!” – 180g at £6.50

Gum-Gum Fruit Bath Bomb (Blackcurrant and Davana Oil): “I’m going to become King of the Pirates!” – 160g at £6.50

Flame-Flame Fruit Bath Bomb (Orange and Fenugreek): “See you on the high seas Luffy!” – 200g at £6.50

Flower-Flower Fruit Bath Bomb (Floral): “I can make my limbs sprout from anywhere, you can’t escape me!” – 190g at £6.50

Straw Hat Bubble Bar (Cedarwood Oil and Sicilian Red Mandarin Oil): “Set sail!” – 200g at £9

One Piece Flag Knot Wrap: “The skill is a symbol of faith!” – 100cm x 100cm at £20

Each of the One Piece-themed products are available to purchase via the official Lush website for a limited time – we don’t know yet when the product line will end, so get your bath bombs and bars whilst you can!

Is there a new anime episode this week?

Yes, there is a new episode of the One Piece anime series set to premiere this weekend.

Episode 1033, titled “Settled! Luffy’s Accelerating Fist of the Supreme King” is scheduled to debut on Sunday, September 18th domestically in Japan.

The new episode will release via the Crunchyroll streaming service from the following international times:

Pacific Time – 7 PM (Saturday, September 17 th )

) Eastern Time – 10 PM (Saturday, September 17 th )

) British Time – 3 AM (Sunday, September 18 th )

) European Time – 4 AM (Sunday, September 18 th )

) India Time – 7:30 AM (Sunday, September 18 th )

) Philippine Time – 10 AM (Sunday, September 18 th )

) Australia Time – 11:30 AM (Sunday, September 18th)

Is there a new manga chapter this week?

Excellent news for fans of the One Piece franchise, there is also a new manga chapter set to debut this weekend.

Chapter 1060 is set to release for the vast majority of international fans on Sunday, September 18th from the following times:

Pacific Time – 8 AM

Eastern Time – 11 AM

British Time – 4 PM

European Time – 5 PM

India Time – 8:30 PM

Philippine Time – 11 PM

Australia Central Time – 12:30 AM (September 19th)

The new chapter will be made available to read for free online via the Viz Media and Manga Plus platforms. Access to the entire catalogue of content will require a membership subscription costing $1.99 a month; Manga Plus can also be downloaded via the App Store and Google Play.

You can see a breakdown of the leaked spoilers here.

