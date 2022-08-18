One Punch Man Anime Officially renewed for Season 3

One Punch Man anime returns with Season 3. Since the second season of the beloved anime concluded, fans have been waiting for the show’s renewal news, and finally, here it is.

Produced by Madhouse Studios, the anime’s first season was loved by all, but the second season wasn’t so appealing and received mixed responses. Also, Season 2 was animated by J.C Staff, and fans who loved the season were afraid that it might be the last season of the anime. But now, every fan is relieved when the anime is officially renewed for a new season.

The official website of One Punch Man has revealed that the renewed season is in production. Moreover, a key visual involving Saitama and Garou Illustrated by Chikashi Kubota has been released. However, at the time of writing this post, we do not have other information regarding the story or which crew and cast member is returning for One Punch Man Season 3.

Unfortunately, the anime hasn’t disclosed the release date yet but keeping in mind the gap between the first two seasons; we can expect the anime to release the new season at the beginning of 2023.

Apart from this, in 2020, a live-action film of the One Punch Man franchise was announced by Sony’s Columbia Pictures. After that, in June 2022, it was disclosed that Justin Lin would serve as director and co-producer of the film, with it to enter into the production stage later this year.

How many chapters from Manga will be covered in the upcoming season?

The previous two seasons had twelve episodes each that covered approximately 42-43 chapters of the popular manga. However, there is plenty of content that can be covered by the anime, as the Manga has blessed us with 172 chapters as of July 2022. There are chances that the upcoming anime season comes with 24 episodes to portray the entire Monsters Association arc in one go.

Well, if that’s the case, it’s worth pointing out that the arc focuses mainly on Garou, and Saitama will be out of the screen for a short time. However, the wait won’t be bad because the arc shows some of the best fights in the Manga and a face-off between Saitama and Garou.