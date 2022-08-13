Bleach fans around the world are reacting to rumours that the upcoming Thousand Year Blood War anime will stream via Disney Plus.

My Hero Academia, Chainsaw Man, Spy x Family, Mob Psycho 100, To Your Eternity, Blue Lock…The Fall 2022 anime slate is absolutely stacked with incredible shows.

However, arguably one of the most highly-anticipated anime of the Fall slate is Bleach’s big return with the Thousand Year Blood War saga.

Whilst Crunchyroll and HiDive continue to dominate the simulcast anime streaming industry, a rumour that the Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War will be airing through Disney Plus is going viral – but how are fans reacting to this news?

EXCLUSIVE: DBS: SUPER HERO Stars Share Which Gamma Would Win in a Fight

Rumours that new Bleach anime will stream on Disney+

The rumours that the upcoming Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War series will be streaming via the Disney Plus platform started with the anime leaks Twitter page SugoiLITE.

This page shared on August 12th that “TV Anime “BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War” – Streaming License Acquired by Disney+.”

Whilst this information remains unconfirmed and all social media rumours should be taken with heavy cynicism, this page is a typically-reputable page that has repeatedly shown to share correct information prior to an official statement.

Interestingly, there is still a possibility that Disney Plus has indeed acquired the streaming rights for the upcoming Bleach anime, but that its simulcast is limited to Asian territories and that Crunchyroll or HiDive will bring the series to overseas audiences.

For example, a significant number of live-action Korean drama shows utilise semi-simulcast formats using a similar format; airing first on domestic television and simulcast streaming in Asia via Disney Plus, but released internationally through a different platform.

Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War was first announced in 2020 during Bleach’s 20th year anniversary and is currently scheduled to premiere in October 2022- a specific release date has not yet been confirmed.

“The director and series composition is by Taguchi Chikyu, who has demonstrated his outstanding visual sense in numerous works and series composition by Tomohisa Taguchi, who has demonstrated his outstanding visual sense in a number of works. Character designer Masashi Kudo and music composer Shiro Sagisu have been working on the anime “BLEACH” since its inception.” – Introduction, via bleach-anime.

FINALLY: Blue Lock anime receives a new release date with a trailer

TV Anime "BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War" – Streaming License Acquired by Disney+. pic.twitter.com/IJOEKwh3ZW — Sugoi LITE (OECUF) (@SugoiLITE) August 12, 2022

Fans react to rumours of Disney+ acquiring rights

Bleach fans around the world are reacting to the rumour of Disney Plus acquiring the streaming rights for the upcoming Thousand Year Blood War anime.

The fact that Disney acquired the Bleach streaming rights is a complete tragedy.



We all know what they're doing to their current anime Summer Time Rendering.



Going to keep it real, Bleach Anime fans have been waiting a decade. They're not waiting for Disney to release in bulk. pic.twitter.com/f8bLh6aKRR — Chibi Reviews (@ChibiReviews) August 12, 2022

Whilst a number of related posts are indeed highly critical of the move, as many assume that the release schedule with frustrate long-time fans, the memes that have already been generated will certainly put a smirk on your face.

NEW PROJECT: Haikyu final movie announced with a teaser video and a key visual

“I’m Ichigo Kurosaki, from BLEACH, and you’re watching Disney Plus!” pic.twitter.com/abQhxCeDzX — Digi? (@Digiordep) August 12, 2022

“Even Though Bleach is Gonna Be Streaming On Disney Plus, It’s A Big W For The Series. It’s Gonna Be Airing On The Biggest Streaming Platform & Attract A Bunch Of New Fans. This Actually A Blessing in Disguise No Matter How Goofy It Sounds” – User mosaw70, via Twitter.

Bleach really looked so good Disney had to buy it ? pic.twitter.com/vbZrl5821m — Ullr CR:Bleach (@UllrMain) August 12, 2022

“If rumors are to be believed and Disney has acquired international streaming rights for Bleach then its a huge move on their part that will bring large amount of people to the platform considering its size but there is also worry that it won’t be simulcasted like previous titles.” – User Namaryuu, via Twitter.

Tfw BLEACH becomes a major success cuz of Disney pic.twitter.com/xtV9ASIlky — ~????~ (@FAAAAAAAAANI_) August 12, 2022

“Fuming as now I’ll have to pay for Disney+ to watch the new season of bleach..” – User GeorgieRastaMay, via Twitter.

Disney X Bleach pic.twitter.com/vLw3g9a5hZ — Jon Bleach Ch 163 8 Days to Bday ?? (@jonathan7930) August 13, 2022

“Wait Bleach is going to be streamed on Disney? Didn’t expect that, but it sounds like it’s fanbase is about to expand tremendously, especially it’s western audience.” – User QuisAlmyhty, via Twitter.

“I’m Ichigo Kurosaki, from BLEACH, and you’re watching Disney Plu-“ pic.twitter.com/qDtAOCMjMK — ? Soul ?? CW: Yu yu hakusho (@sakasamaszn) August 12, 2022

Bleach x Disney + pic.twitter.com/8qaRZnnCtT — Team Karakura ? (@TeamKarakura) August 13, 2022

By Tom Llewellyn – [email protected]