One Punch Man Chapter 169 Release Date and Time

One Punch Man Chapter 169 gets a new release date, and here’s everything you should know about the chapter’s release schedule.

One Punch Man‘s Mangaka Yusuke Murata doesn’t go with the flow. This means he doesn’t follow a concurrent release schedule for One Punch Man manga. He comes with a new chapter as per his wish. However, he keeps us updated via his posts on Twitter. So, recently he did the same and gave us a new release date for the next chapter.

Murata said the next One Punch Man chapter will be releasing on August 4th!? pic.twitter.com/D4c9coO3ga — One Punch Man (@Everything_OPM) July 28, 2022

When will One Punch Man Chapter 169 come out?

The 169th chapter of One Punch Man will make its way to Viz Media on Thursday, August 4, 2022, at 1:00 AM JST. For some regions, the upcoming chapter will be available to read on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. So, here’s the time schedule that fans should follow:

Pacific Timing- 9:00 AM (August 3rd)

Central Timing- 11:00 AM (August 3rd)

Eastern Timing- 2:00 PM (August 3rd)

British Timing- 5:00 PM (August 3rd)

European Timing- 6:00 PM (August 3rd)

Indian Timing- 9:30 PM (August 3rd)

Japanese Timing- 1:00 AM (August 4th)

One Punch Man Chapter 168 Recap

Chapter 168 showcased the spectacular fight between the caped baldy Saitama and the hero hunter Garou. Despite using his full potential, Garou couldn’t outmatch Saitama. In fact, the latter’s single sneeze was enough to tear Jupiter and its Moon apart. Garou also realized that Saitama has evolved since becoming a hero, and no one on Earth can defeat him.

Saitama Serious Sneeze! One Punch Man Chapter 169 pic.twitter.com/IK10t6ZPFb — ??????????? (@weremito_peter) July 21, 2022

As the duo continues the battle on Jupiter, Garou tries to escape, leaving Saitama behind, but the latter catches him. After that, Garou tries everything to defeat Saitama but fails miserably. Lastly, realizing his mistake, Garou sends Saitama back and accepts his defeat. Fans were happy to see Garou seeking redemption, so now the aftermath of the fight sequence can be seen in the upcoming chapter.