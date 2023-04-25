Oshi No Ko Chapter 116 Release Date and Time

Oshi No Ko Chapter 116 is just around the corner, and this article lets you know everything about the chapter’s release schedule.

Oshi No Ko is a manga series that began its serialization in 2020 in Shueisha’s Weekly Young Jump Magazine. Manga Plus added it to its library in 2022, and the same year, the anime adaptation of the manga was announced. The manga was already getting the appreciation it deserved, but it’s worth noting that since the day its anime adaptation aired globally, its popularity amongst readers has increased even more.

When will Oshi No Ko Chapter 116 get released?

For the majority of the global regions, the 116th Chapter of Oshi No Ko will get released on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at 8:30 PM on Viz Media and Manga Plus. For Japan-based readers, the chapter will get released on Thursday, April 26, 2023, at midnight. Here’s the release time schedule that you should follow:

Pacific Time- 7:00 AM (April 25th)

Central Time: 9:00 AM (April 25th)

Eastern Time: 10:00 AM (April 25th)

British Time: 3:00 PM (April 25th)

Central Time: 4:00 PM (April 25th)

Indian Time: 8:30 PM (April 25th)

Philippine Time: 11:00 PM (April 25th)

Australian Time: 12:30 AM (April 26th)

What happened in the last chapter?

The chapter starts with Frill encouraging Ruby to start acting as a liar. Ruby starts wondering about lies. Then she starts thinking that acting is her specialty as she has been acting since she was a baby. She recalls the day when Aqua told her that she could become an actress when she grew up.

Ruby starts thinking about her childhood and her previous life, where she acted as Ruby Hoshino and Sarina, respectively. Later, she starts crying, thinking of the day her mother died and the day her doctor died. Ruby starts saying that everyone she loves always dies, and now she wants to die too. However, suddenly she starts acting normal.

Frill and Akane get impressed by seeing Ruby’s acting. Akane also says that Ruby just needs some rehearsals, and after that, she will be perfect. Just when Akane was about to begin with his part, she realized that Frill wanted Ruby to play Ai Hoshino’s role.