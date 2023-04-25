Chainsaw Man Chapter 128 Release Date and Time

Chainsaw Man Chapter 128 is right around the corner, and here’s everything you should know about its release date and time.

In the previous chapter, when Asa almost gave on her life, she was saved by Denji in his chainsaw man form. So, now as the story of the manga moves forward, we may see them fighting the deadly Falling Devil together.

So, when can we expect the upcoming chapter to arrive on the digital platforms? Let’s find out.

When will Chainsaw Man Chapter 128 get released?

Chainsaw Man Chapter 128 will get released on Manga Plus, Viz Media, and Shonen Jump’s official website on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at 12:00 AM JST. Below we have given the release time information for the other timezones that you need to follow:

Pacific Time: 8:00 AM (April 25th)

Mountain Time: 9:00 AM (April 25th)

Central Time: 10:00 AM (April 25th)

Eastern Time: 11:00 AM (April 25th)

British Time: 4:00 PM (April 25th)

European Time: 5:00 PM (April 25th)

Indian Time: 8:30 PM (April 25th)

What happened in the previous chapter?

Falling Devil is fully excited to shoot Asa down, so as the latter hangs holding an exhaust fan, the former goes ahead and grabs her head. She then tells Asa to close her eyes as by doing so, she will not have to go through the pain. As Asa has a troubled past, she quickly gets ready to accept her fate. But as soon as she gets convinced, chainsaw man appears out of nowhere. He tries to change her mind by encouraging her to create a good life for herself.

However, Asa continues telling him about her past experiences. Denji, aka chainsaw man, realizes that the negative thoughts are making Asa heavy, and due to that, they are floating high in the sky. He then realizes that they will soon enter the door of hell if he fails to convince Asa to let go of her sad memories. So, he starts convincing Asa to think of the things she loves.

Asa starts thinking of Icecream, dogs, and cats, and soon she starts feeling better. Denji reveals that life hasn’t been fair to him either, but he has a desire that keeps him away from all the sorrow. When he discloses his desire to Asa, she cries out of disgust.