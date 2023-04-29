Oshi No Ko Chapter 117 is right around the corner, and here’s everything you want to know about its release schedule.

In the previous chapter, after learning that Aqua is making a movie about her mother to capture the mastermind, Ruby gets determined to get chosen in the audition. After seeing her curiosity, it would be fun to see how she fits into Ai’s character and how she will help her brother to avenge her mother and Garou’s deaths.

When will Oshi No Ko Chapter 117 get released?

Oshi No Ko Chapter 117 will come out on Viz Media and Manga Plus on Wednesday, May 10, 2023. The release timings of the chapter will vary due to the time differences, so here, you’ll get the time schedule you must follow:

What happened in the previous issue?

The chapter begins with Akane saying that the audition must decide who should play the role of Ai Hoshino. She says Director Gaitonda and Aqua are making a movie on Ai Hoshino’s life story. Frill asks her what makes her think like that. Akane replies that Aqua wants to do so to take revenge on his father.

Ruby gets surprised after knowing that the audition will decide who will be Ai in the movie, so she gets furious and starts saying that no one except her knows her mother’s pain and emotions. So, she decides to give it her best and grab the role as she believes she is the most suitable person for the role.

Akane says that she should be selected as she feels Ruby is still not ready for a significant role like this. However, Ruby doesn’t give up and justifies her points until she wins. The situation becomes awkward for Akane, so she leaves, and on her way, she comes across Aqua. She says that she thought Aqua would never want to see her again. Aqua says he wants the same, but he doesn’t want to say it to her repeatedly. Akane gets angry and says that she will stop Aqua from achieving his goal, and Aqua accepts the challenge.

Have something to tell us about this article? Let us know

Gaming Trailers