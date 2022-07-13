Outriders Update Today & Worldslayer Patch Notes (July 12)

A new Outriders Update is out today, bringing with it some big changes to the Worldslayer expansion.

The biggest tweak will only affect some players who have been using an exploit to farm the final Arbiter in the Trial of Tarya Gratar dungeon.

The Outriders development team has chosen to patch this problem in a way that will benefit players, with the full details shared in the patch notes.

Genshin Impact | Version 2.8 “Summer Fantasia” Trailer BridTV 10748 Genshin Impact | Version 2.8 “Summer Fantasia” Trailer https://i.ytimg.com/vi/JU1KtScrt1A/hqdefault.jpg 1046072 1046072 center 32600

The new Outriders Update comes with detailed patch notes that confirm how certain exploits have been changed. This includes the news that rather than shutting the Tarya Gratar loophole, the Outriders team is offering guaranteed Apocalypse Legendary RNG drop for those who complete the challenge correctly.

A message from the Outriders team explains: “Rather than punish players and reduce overall farming opportunities, we would like to realign your options to give you more choice, rather than less. We are adding an extra guaranteed Apocalypse Legendary RNG drop in the following Trove areas: Cliffside Path, Daughter’s Sanctuary, and The Arboretum.”

Outriders Worldslayer is available now on PS5|PS4 / Xbox Series X|S / XB1 / Epic / Steam / Stadia

?? New Campaign

?? New Gear

?? New Progression

?? New Endgame



Buy now: https://t.co/mqdvtlLV4E pic.twitter.com/IXdgxOrDxT — Outriders (@Outriders) June 30, 2022

The full patch notes for today’s Outriders update can be found listed below:

Changes to Tarya Gratar

This guaranteed drop will correspond to the targeted loot option for the respective trove.

Troves will now also drop their intended targeted loot more often.

We are reducing the final Arbiter’s Apocalypse Legendary drop rate, but the “Choice of Legendary“ reward that appears after defeating the final Arbiter remains unaffected.

We are reducing the Helmet Drop Rate for the Final Arbiter, so that he will now be more likely to drop gear that isn’t a helmet than before.

Explanation:These changes will make the Trove areas of the game more attractive while also helping ensure an overall run-through of the Trial becomes more rewarding than before.

Compared to before, where the amount of Apocalypse Legendaries obtained from a full run through of the Trial was a minimum of 6, in the new system a complete run through all rooms in the Trial will net a player a guaranteed minimum of 9 Apocalypse Legendaries + RNG chances for others.

The most efficient way of farming legendaries should therefore shift to something much more fun and variable, rather than players feeling like they need to repeat the same fight ad infinitum if they want to be as efficient as possible.

Notes:

A code-based solution to this exploit would take a very long time to develop, as the only viable way of closing it properly would be to rewrite the entire way save-games are handled while in the Trial of Tarya Gratar. This is not feasible.

The current exploit is only in place because we purposefully designed the Retries system within the Trial to be player friendly. We did not want players who need to take a break from playing or whose internet connection momentarily fails to be punished with lost retries or be sent back to the start of the Trial.

Gear changes

Torrential Downpour Helmet: Skill Life Leech attribute has been changed to Status Power Upper Armour: Skill Life Leech attribute has been changed to Status Power Lower Armour: Cooldown Reduction attribute has been changed to Status Power

Grim Inventor Helmet: Skill Life Leech attribute has been changed to Status Power Upper Armour: Skill Life Leech attribute has been changed to Status Power Lower Armour: Cooldown Reduction attribute has been changed to Status Power

Plague Sower All Pieces: Close Range Damage attribute has been changed to Long Range Damage.



Explanation:These changes to Technomancer Armour Sets will better allow these sets to synergize with the Pax tree introduced in Outriders Worldslayer. Particularly the “Depleted Core” node in the Technomancer’s Pax Tree will benefit greatly from the change towards making these gear pieces better reliant on Status Power.

Notes:

These changes were intended to be part of the Outriders Worldslayer launch build. They are now being implemented as previously intended. They are not a reaction to any of the balance we have observed since launch.

A full balancing pass is intended for a later patch.