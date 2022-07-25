WoW Wrath of the Lich King Classic 2022 Release Date Confirmed

WoW Wrath of the Lich King Classic is coming to World of Warcraft servers later this year, Blizzard has confirmed.

And this means fans don’t need to worry about any last-minute delays scuppering their chance to enjoy the revamped content.

The Classic WoW experience will be heading to servers in just a few months’ time, giving fans plenty of time to prepare for everything that is to come.

Blizzard has confirmed that the World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King Classic experience will hit live servers on September 26, 2022.

There’s a good chance that the rollout of the big expansion will hit North American servers first, followed by European ones. And that means there could be a slight delay for those gamers playing in certain regions.

We even have a release time, with Blizzard confirming that the Lich King will be invading servers again starting at 3pm PT on September 26. More on the upcoming World of Warcraft Classic launch can be found below:

Wrath of The Lich King Classic Features:

The Grim Frozen North – Heroes will begin their journey in one of two zones in Northrend—Borean Tundra or Howling Fjord—and adventure through some of the most epic vistas and beloved storylines in all of Warcraft before breaching the seat of the Lich King’s power in Icecrown.

The Rise of Death Knights – Available to both factions and starting at level 55, Death Knights—World of Warcraft’s first hero class—harness the powers of darkness to help combat the evil that threatens Azeroth. While Death Knights are limited to one per server and require a level 55 character on that server to create, in Wrath Classic, we will be bypassing that requirement for a player’s first Death Knight.

New Profession—Inscription – This new profession allows players to scribe mystical glyphs that modify the properties of spells and abilities (cooldowns, damage, etc.), and craft powerful trinkets and off-hand items.

Achievements Unlocked – Achievements are coming to WoW Classic, giving players new rewards for their exploits and accomplishments.

Dungeons & Raids – Relive seminal 5-player dungeons like Azjol-Nerub and the Culling of Stratholme, and lay siege to Naxxramas as a 25- or 10-player raid—an update of its original iteration as a 40-player raid in pre-expansion World of Warcraft.

Included With Existing World of Warcraft Subscriptions – As with previous WoW Classic releases, anyone who subscribes to World of Warcraft can also play Wrath of the Lich King Classic at no additional cost.