Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Release Date Confirmed For 2022

The Pokemon Company and Nintendo have confirmed that Pokemon Scarlet & Violet is still on course for launch in 2022.

The news came as part of a big update shared today regarding the game and its plans for the Nintendo Switch.

This included a new trailer being released, showcasing some of the new Pocket Monsters that will be included in Gen 9.

Fans have already started selecting their favourites, and it won’t be long before they can start putting the game through its pace.

When Is The New Pokemon Game Coming Out?

Trainers will be pleased to hear that no delays have been announced today and that Pokemon Scarlet & Violet is on track to release on November 18, 2022. This game will be exclusive to the Nintendo Switch console and is likely to receive a number of DLC packs throughout its lifecycle. Most of what we know about the new game is based around Pokemon right now, with a few characters and locations confirmed as well.

Nintendo has also confirmed that Pokemon Scarlet & Violet can be pre-ordered for the Nintendo Switch today, with a number of different bundles available for purchase. A double pack that includes both games will be available later on the Pokémon Center website and at participating video game retailers.

The current list of Pokemon confirmed as part of Generation includes the following Pocket Monsters:

Sprigatito

Fuecoco

Quaxly

Pawmi

Lechonk

Smoliv

Legendary Pokémon

Koraidon

Miraidon

Like in past games, Pokemon will be separated by titles, with Koraidon available in Scarlet, and Miraidon available in Violet. Both Pocket Monsters were focused on in the recent trailer and are expected to pack a serious punch when deployed in battles. And while catching both of these Pokemon will be the end goal for many playing the game later this year, another Gen 9 addition stole the show today.

Lechonk, the Hog Pokemon, made its debut today and it looks like gamers will be keeping their eyes peeled for its possible evolutions being shared over the coming weeks and months.