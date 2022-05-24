Pokemon TCG Astral Radiance - The Best Cards and Most Expensive List

Pokemon TCG players are still on a high from the first 2022 launch of Brilliant Stars and we’re currently a few days away from Astral Radiance’s release on May 27, 2022.

Up ahead, we list the best cards of the upcoming expansion and highlight the cards with the most eye-catching artwork.

Astral Radiance holds over 180 cards and features three brand-new Radiant Pokemon and 30 cards with special artwork in the Trainer Gallery. Astral Radiance will also house 21 V cards and two large VMAX cards with over 20 Trainer cards.

Pokémon GO | Season of Alola Trailer BridTV 8906 Pokémon GO | Season of Alola Trailer 970659 970659 center 32600

Most Expensive Cards in Brilliant Stars

**All estimated prices have been taken from TCG Player at the time of writing**

Roxanne (Full Art) #188 – $33.81

Gardenia’s Vigor (Full Art) #184 – $33.91

Darkrai VSTAR #099 – $36.76

Origin Forme Palkia VSTAR #040 – $38.15

Irida (Full Art) #186 – $67.82

Origin Forme Dialga V (Alternate Full Art) #177 – $139.12

Best Artwork

As usual, there are so many Full Art cards worthy of a few glances and we’ve narrowed down the best artwork of the upcoming set.

Temple of Sinnoh (Secret) #214 – $29.99

The first card in the best artwork pile goes to the Secret trainer card Temple of Sinnoh for its grandiose design that’s reminiscent of Greek architecture.

Hisuian Sneasler V (Alternate Full Art) #175 – $19.99

This Hisuian Alternate V has a special kind of artwork that draws you into the image for some much-needed escapism and is worthy of the best artwork list.

Hisuian Lilligant V (Alternate Full Art) #163 – $29.43

The second Hisuian Alternate V is Lilligant, posing alongside Spheal and Starly against a serene backdrop that’s very easy on the eyes.

Origin Forme Palkia V (Alternate Full Art) #167 – $89.98

Palkia can be seen almost disguised in an abstract display of chess-like designs while flaunting an origin form in this stunning Alternate V.

Machamp V (Alternate Full Art) #172 – $53.63

Keeping in line with the food-themed Tyranitar from Battle Styles, this Machamp Alternate V has the four-armed ‘Mon running errands in the most eye-catching card of the set.

By Jo Craig – [email protected]