Pokemon TCG Astral Radiance - The Best Cards and Most Expensive List
There's a Machamp in here that needs to be caught...
Pokemon TCG players are still on a high from the first 2022 launch of Brilliant Stars and we’re currently a few days away from Astral Radiance’s release on May 27, 2022.
Up ahead, we list the best cards of the upcoming expansion and highlight the cards with the most eye-catching artwork.
Astral Radiance holds over 180 cards and features three brand-new Radiant Pokemon and 30 cards with special artwork in the Trainer Gallery. Astral Radiance will also house 21 V cards and two large VMAX cards with over 20 Trainer cards.
Most Expensive Cards in Brilliant Stars
**All estimated prices have been taken from TCG Player at the time of writing**
Roxanne (Full Art) #188 – $33.81
Gardenia’s Vigor (Full Art) #184 – $33.91
Darkrai VSTAR #099 – $36.76
Origin Forme Palkia VSTAR #040 – $38.15
Irida (Full Art) #186 – $67.82
Origin Forme Dialga V (Alternate Full Art) #177 – $139.12
Best Artwork
As usual, there are so many Full Art cards worthy of a few glances and we’ve narrowed down the best artwork of the upcoming set.
Temple of Sinnoh (Secret) #214 – $29.99
The first card in the best artwork pile goes to the Secret trainer card Temple of Sinnoh for its grandiose design that’s reminiscent of Greek architecture.
Hisuian Sneasler V (Alternate Full Art) #175 – $19.99
This Hisuian Alternate V has a special kind of artwork that draws you into the image for some much-needed escapism and is worthy of the best artwork list.
Hisuian Lilligant V (Alternate Full Art) #163 – $29.43
The second Hisuian Alternate V is Lilligant, posing alongside Spheal and Starly against a serene backdrop that’s very easy on the eyes.
Origin Forme Palkia V (Alternate Full Art) #167 – $89.98
Palkia can be seen almost disguised in an abstract display of chess-like designs while flaunting an origin form in this stunning Alternate V.
Machamp V (Alternate Full Art) #172 – $53.63
Keeping in line with the food-themed Tyranitar from Battle Styles, this Machamp Alternate V has the four-armed ‘Mon running errands in the most eye-catching card of the set.
By Jo Craig – [email protected]