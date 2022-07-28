Rent-A-Girlfriend Season 2 Episode 5: Release date and Time

Rent-A-Girlfriend has been a stunner since the anime’s first season came out. Undoubtedly, the first season’s popularity paved the path for the show’s renewal. The first episode of Season 2 aired on July 2, 2022; since then, it has blessed us with four episodes. As Rent-A-Girlfriend Season 2 Episode 5 is around the corner, fans want to know about the episode’s exact release date and time.

Rent-A-Girlfriend Season 2 Episode 5 will officially release on Friday, July 29, 2022, at 11:30 AM JST. However, as the release time varies according to different time zones so the upcoming episode of the animated show may arrive on Saturday, July 30, 2022, in some regions. You may follow the below time schedule:

Pacific timing- 9:25 AM (July 29th)

Central timing- 12:25 PM (July 29th)

Eastern timing- 11:25 PM (July 29th)

British timing- 5:25 PM (July 29th)

Indian timing- 9:55 PM (July 29th)

European timing- 1:55 AM (July 29th)

Australian timing- 6:25 PM (July 29th)

Philippines timing- 12:25 AM (July 30th)

What happened in the previous episode of Rent-A-Girlfriend Season 2?

Confronted by Mami about his rental girlfriend, Kazuya lies to her by addressing the entire thing as research. However, Mami wasn’t convinced at all, so she insulted Kazuya and asks her to make a real girlfriend. On the other hand, when Kazuya reaches home, he finds Ruka, who wants to cook a meal for him. Later, Kazuya learns that Ruka intentionally wanted to stay at his place for the night.

While Kazuya was adoring Ruka, she took out the contraceptives from her bag. Seeing this, Kazuya preferred staying far from her, so he slept in another corner of the room. The next day, when Ruka was about to leave, she raised the pitch of her voice and said thanks for everything to Kazuya. All of this was overheard by Mizuhara residing at the house next door.