Rock The Streaming Look With This Mic, Arm, Gaming Chair and Keyboard

Every content creator wants the most professional look possible, and the first thing they’d probably think about getting is a high-quality camera. They would be right, but what’s the point if they also have no proper gaming gear?

We’re talking RGB and high-performance equipment that looks the part and is also quality pieces of kit. We’ve had the privilege of testing out the latest from Noblechairs alongside an amazing streaming mic and arm combo from Endgame Gear.

Oh, and Ducky came along for the ride with one of the best keyboards we’ve ever laid our beautiful hands on. Let’s get into it:

Noblechairs Legend Gaming Chair

Image provided by Noblechairs PR

This is the latest and greatest Noblechairs line, and we’ve had our backside on the Legend in black PLU leather for a while now. We thought the Hero series was a good shout, but this chair just pops. It’s so sleek yet so comfy with a sensible amount of features that all do their job.

Here’s a breakdown of what players can expect from the Noblechairs Legend:

New Shape A sturdy structure with elegant lines makes this chair stand out from the crowd

Unique Design Legend sports a sleek and, well, sporty design with a built-in headrest that can be complimented with a pillow if needed

Premium Materials Our Legend Black Noblechair used high-tech German PU leather, but other materials include anthracite soft fabric and hybrid materials

Ergonomics 4D armrests, rocking mechanism, backrest tilt, adjustable height and included pillows make this one of the comfiest gaming chairs we’ve ever sat in. Oh, we forgot about the adjustable lumbar support also.



Marrying the benefits of PU and PVC material, the leather-like material used for Noblechairs Legend is far comfier than standard PVC that’s breathable and permeable to water vapour.

Endgame Gear XSTRM RGB USB Microphone

Image provided by Endgame Gear PR

Price £119.99 Condenser 20mm gold-plated electret capsule Sampling/bit Rate 192kHz/24-bit Frequency Response 20Hz – 20kHz Sensitivity -36dB (1V/Pa at 1kHz) THD+N Ratio 0.40% Signal-to-Noise Ratio 57dB Dimensions (with shock mount) 220mm x 119mm (Height x Diameter) Weight (With/Without Stand) 820/475g Box Contents XSTRM USB Mic

Shock Mount

Magnetic Pop Filter

2m USB-C cable

Table Stand

Acoustic Foam

For those looking for crisp, clear and full microphone audio without the need for an XLR input box, this microphone is incredible. Not to mention, it’s insanely flashy and features touch control for muting. Its included noise cancellation feature is great for the clatter of mechanical keyboards, although it doesn’t completely mute it.

The build quality is also incredible, this thing is going to survive knocks, and bumps and still look amazing with the polka dot RGB grill on all sides of the mic body. It’s a simple win all around.

Endgame Gear MICARM Microphone Arm

Image provided by Endgame PR

Price £79.99 Maximum Load 900g Compatibility Endgame Gear XSTRM USB Microphone

Most common microphones with 5/8” or 3/8” threads and USB connectivity Number of Joints 3 Joint Mechanism Spring-loaded with screw mechanism Maximum Angle Range Base joint: 120°

Middle joint: 180°

Top joint: 210° Length Fully extended: 960mm

Fully retracted: 460mm Rotation 360° Clamp Rubberised grommet

Max height: 55mm USB Connectivity Integrated 2.5m USB-A cable

Two-port USB connector

Power and data USB Adaptor Cables USB-A to USB-B

USB-A to USB-C

USB-A to Mini-USB

USB-A to Micro-USB Microphone Mount Removable 5/8” thread header

3/8” thread header beneath Box Contents 1 x Endgame Gear MICARM microphone arm with integrated USB-A cable

4 x 35cm USB adapter cables

User manual

There’s nothing worse than a mic arm that looks like it’s made from radiator piping. This adjustable and lockable Endgame Gear MICARM has a metal casing around the arm and two built-in USB A ports for a dream come true for cable management freaks. The best thing here is it looks the part whilst keeping a streaming space tidy and wire-free.

Ducky One 3 Classic Fullsize USB RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

Image provided by Ducky PR

Ducky make keyboards that are built so well they’ll be found by our ancestors. The weight of this bit of kit alone keeps things in place whilst the study and multi-adjustable legs take care of keeping the keyboard at a comfortable angle for different users.

We went for the Cherry Black switches, which are great for gaming but also feel great when typing. We’re using it right now to write this, which is a rarity for MX Cherry Red keyboards that provide a little bounce back in their switches. It stands out, its fully customisable, the RGB game is strong and there’s a tiger graphic on the space bar.

Why doesn’t everyone have one?