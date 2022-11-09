Tech & Gadgets

The Best SteelSeries Gaming Setup

By Christian Wait

The Best SteelSeries Gaming Setup
All images taken by Christian Wait

SteelSeries is a mainstay and absolute gaming peripheral giant in the competitive and casual PC gaming space. Wondering what the best setup is? Don’t worry, we’ve got readers covered.

As with all good gaming peripherals, SteelSeries manages updates and adjustments via its own software, SteelSeriesGG, so make sure to download this before kicking things off.

We’ve been fortunate enough to get our hands on some solid SteelSeries tech to take a look at, so here’s our favourite mouse, keyboard, headset and mouse mat:

Sonic Frontiers | Showdown Trailer

BridTV
11507
Sonic Frontiers | Showdown Trailer
https://i.ytimg.com/vi/aferX7LMHvM/hqdefault.jpg
1176050
1176050
center
32600

Apex 9 TKL

Image by Christian Wait
Price£134.99
Key SwitchesSteelSeries Linear OptiPoint Optical
Switch Rating100 Million Keypresses
On-Board Memory5 Custom Profiles
Processor32 bit ARM
Actuation Points / Force1.0-1.5 mm / 35g
ConnectionDetachable USB Type-C

Aircraft-grade aluminium alloy plates are the top tray of this robust mini keyboard. There are double Shot PBT keycaps that are engineered in-house with a unique texture for enhanced keystroke feel, accuracy and durability. The braided USB-C cable makes sure a player’s gaming setup stays need and tidy alongside easy cable management.

The adjustable tilt legs are also handy and top the package off. Designed for comfort for longer play sessions, there are flat, half and full extension sizes available on a whim.

We’re prioritising big mouse swipes and less wasted mat space on a keyboard. No one needs a number pad when playing online, right? The engine setting inside of SteelSeries GG offers complete key customisation for those looking to use the keyboard as a normal typing keyboard as well. It must be said that those used to typing on standard membrane keyboards might struggle with regular typing feedback, however.

Arctis Nova 7 Wireless

Image taken by Christian Wait
Price£139.99
SensorSteelSeries TrueMove Air
Sensor TypeOptical
CPI100–18,000 in 100 CPI Increments
IPS400, on SteelSeries QcK surfaces
Acceleration40G
Polling Rate1000Hz / 1 ms
Hardware AccelerationNone (Zero Hardware Acceleration)

For those looking for a comfortable palm grip that won’t result in clammy hands and a touch of cramp, this is the mouse to own. Its grill top shell doesn’t only look the part, but it just feels goes and cleverly reduces the weight of the mouse.

The Twelve side buttons will come in handy for both MMO players and competitive FPS players alike due to being completely re-mappable within the engine. It allows players to make quick selections whilst resetting their thumb on the grip in an instant.

There’s no noticeable latency on this mouse, in fact, we’d go on record to say it’s 99.9% as soon as a wired alternative. It’s also AquaBarrier IP 54 Rated, which means players don’t need to worry about its open design and can just concentrate on that kill-to-death ratio.

Aerox 9 Wireless

Image taken by Christian Wait
Price£174.99
Neodymium Drivers40?mm
Headphone Frequency Response20–22,000 Hz
Headphone Sensitivity93 dBSPL
Headphone Impedance36 Ohm
Headphone Total Harmonic Distortion< 1%
360° Spatial AudioSupported
Hardware AccelerationNone (Zero Hardware Acceleration)
Microphone TypeClearCast Gen 2 – Fully Retractable Boom
Microphone Polar PatternBidirectional Noise Cancelling
Microphone Frequency Response100-6500 Hz
Microphone Sensitivity-38?db
Battery Life38 Hours – 2.4GHz Quantum 2.0 Gaming Wireless (26 Hours – 2.4GHz Quantum 2.0 Gaming Wireless + BT)
USB-C Fast Charge15 mins for 6 hours play

This is one of the best headsets we’ve ever had our hands on. The sound quality is full yet balanced, making sure bass doesn’t overpower and floods out any mids. It reminds us of a good set of studio bins, although there are multiple customisation options within SteelSeries GG.

It’s not full of RGB, and it’s certainly not got an eye-catching design, but the Aerox 9 Wireless takes on every feature all gamers and music lovers would want and competently pulls each task off smoothly.

The ComfortMAX system is a delight to wear also. There’s a total of four expanded fitting options with four points of adjustment on each, This includes height-adjustable rotating earcups, stretchy overhead band and AirWeave memory foam ear cushions.

QcK Prism Mat XL

Image taken by Christian Wait
Price£54.99
Surface MaterialCloth
Base MaterialSilicon Rubber
Cable Length1.8m /5.9ft
Dimensions400, on SteelSeries QcK surfaces
Acceleration40G
Polling Rate1000Hz / 1 ms
Hardware AccelerationNone (Zero Hardware Acceleration)

It’s just a mouse mat, right? Wrong!

OK, so it’s a silicone base, cloth top mouse mat, but it frames a gaming setup perfectly with its vibrant RGB halo and offers a great deal of travel for gameplay. Marry that up with the APEX 9 TKL and Arctis Nova 7 wireless and players will have a sleek-looking and great-performing gaming space that’s hard-wearing yet looks the part. Oh, and the RGB can react to sound and other notifications.

Have something to tell us about this article?
Let us know
or Comment Below

Gaming Trailers

More Like This
Evil West | Co-op Gameplay Trailer
Latest Trailers
Asphalt 8 | Independence Day Celebration Official Trailer
Christian Wait
@ChrisReggieWait

Christian has written for numerous publications during his time in games and tech journalism. From Gfinity to GameByte, he's your man for all things Star Wars, Pokémon, DragonBall and Metallica.

Read more of Christian's articles

Got a tip?

Let us know