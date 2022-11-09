The Best SteelSeries Gaming Setup

SteelSeries is a mainstay and absolute gaming peripheral giant in the competitive and casual PC gaming space. Wondering what the best setup is? Don’t worry, we’ve got readers covered.

As with all good gaming peripherals, SteelSeries manages updates and adjustments via its own software, SteelSeriesGG, so make sure to download this before kicking things off.

We’ve been fortunate enough to get our hands on some solid SteelSeries tech to take a look at, so here’s our favourite mouse, keyboard, headset and mouse mat:

Apex 9 TKL

Image by Christian Wait

Price £134.99 Key Switches SteelSeries Linear OptiPoint Optical Switch Rating 100 Million Keypresses On-Board Memory 5 Custom Profiles Processor 32 bit ARM Actuation Points / Force 1.0-1.5 mm / 35g Connection Detachable USB Type-C

Aircraft-grade aluminium alloy plates are the top tray of this robust mini keyboard. There are double Shot PBT keycaps that are engineered in-house with a unique texture for enhanced keystroke feel, accuracy and durability. The braided USB-C cable makes sure a player’s gaming setup stays need and tidy alongside easy cable management.

The adjustable tilt legs are also handy and top the package off. Designed for comfort for longer play sessions, there are flat, half and full extension sizes available on a whim.

We’re prioritising big mouse swipes and less wasted mat space on a keyboard. No one needs a number pad when playing online, right? The engine setting inside of SteelSeries GG offers complete key customisation for those looking to use the keyboard as a normal typing keyboard as well. It must be said that those used to typing on standard membrane keyboards might struggle with regular typing feedback, however.

Arctis Nova 7 Wireless

Image taken by Christian Wait

Price £139.99 Sensor SteelSeries TrueMove Air Sensor Type Optical CPI 100–18,000 in 100 CPI Increments IPS 400, on SteelSeries QcK surfaces Acceleration 40G Polling Rate 1000Hz / 1 ms Hardware Acceleration None (Zero Hardware Acceleration)

For those looking for a comfortable palm grip that won’t result in clammy hands and a touch of cramp, this is the mouse to own. Its grill top shell doesn’t only look the part, but it just feels goes and cleverly reduces the weight of the mouse.

The Twelve side buttons will come in handy for both MMO players and competitive FPS players alike due to being completely re-mappable within the engine. It allows players to make quick selections whilst resetting their thumb on the grip in an instant.

There’s no noticeable latency on this mouse, in fact, we’d go on record to say it’s 99.9% as soon as a wired alternative. It’s also AquaBarrier IP 54 Rated, which means players don’t need to worry about its open design and can just concentrate on that kill-to-death ratio.

Aerox 9 Wireless

Image taken by Christian Wait

Price £174.99 Neodymium Drivers 40?mm Headphone Frequency Response 20–22,000 Hz Headphone Sensitivity 93 dBSPL Headphone Impedance 36 Ohm Headphone Total Harmonic Distortion < 1% 360° Spatial Audio Supported Hardware Acceleration None (Zero Hardware Acceleration) Microphone Type ClearCast Gen 2 – Fully Retractable Boom Microphone Polar Pattern Bidirectional Noise Cancelling Microphone Frequency Response 100-6500 Hz Microphone Sensitivity -38?db Battery Life 38 Hours – 2.4GHz Quantum 2.0 Gaming Wireless (26 Hours – 2.4GHz Quantum 2.0 Gaming Wireless + BT) USB-C Fast Charge 15 mins for 6 hours play

This is one of the best headsets we’ve ever had our hands on. The sound quality is full yet balanced, making sure bass doesn’t overpower and floods out any mids. It reminds us of a good set of studio bins, although there are multiple customisation options within SteelSeries GG.

It’s not full of RGB, and it’s certainly not got an eye-catching design, but the Aerox 9 Wireless takes on every feature all gamers and music lovers would want and competently pulls each task off smoothly.

The ComfortMAX system is a delight to wear also. There’s a total of four expanded fitting options with four points of adjustment on each, This includes height-adjustable rotating earcups, stretchy overhead band and AirWeave memory foam ear cushions.

QcK Prism Mat XL

Image taken by Christian Wait

Price £54.99 Surface Material Cloth Base Material Silicon Rubber Cable Length 1.8m /5.9ft Dimensions 400, on SteelSeries QcK surfaces Acceleration 40G Polling Rate 1000Hz / 1 ms Hardware Acceleration None (Zero Hardware Acceleration)

It’s just a mouse mat, right? Wrong!

OK, so it’s a silicone base, cloth top mouse mat, but it frames a gaming setup perfectly with its vibrant RGB halo and offers a great deal of travel for gameplay. Marry that up with the APEX 9 TKL and Arctis Nova 7 wireless and players will have a sleek-looking and great-performing gaming space that’s hard-wearing yet looks the part. Oh, and the RGB can react to sound and other notifications.