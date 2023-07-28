The ongoing SAG-AFTRA strikes won’t impact the Game of Thrones stage play, but the same can’t be said elsewhere across Westeros.

The iconic author George R R Martin has confirmed in his latest blog post that the upcoming stage play adaptation of Game of Thrones will not be impacted by the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike, unlike other productions from across Westeros.

With the ongoing SAF-AFTRA and WGA strikes in the entertainment industry, it can be hard to figure out what type of content has been put on pause, and what type of content is good to go ahead with production.

Thankfully, author George R R Martin has now confirmed that the upcoming Game of Thrones prequel stage play, titled ‘The Iron Throne’ will not be impacted by the strikes:

“Last week we had a great meeting with the producers on The Iron Throne, the stage play [that] we’ve been working on the past few years. The scripts for that one are coming along well, and it’s got me very excited. SAG-AFTRA covers television and film, but not the stage, so the strike has no impact there. Maybe we will even be able to bring the show to the West End by… well, no, better not say, do not want to jinx the project.”

The stage play itself will focus on The Great Tourney at Harrenhal, which took place canonically 16 years before the events seen in Game of Thrones season 1. As previewed in The Hollywood Reporter: “The play will for the first time take audiences deeper behind the scenes of a landmark event that previously was shrouded in mystery.”

“Featuring many of the most iconic and well-known characters from the series, the production will boast a story centered around love, vengeance, madness and the dangers of dealing in prophecy, in the process revealing secrets and lies that have only been hinted at until now.”

Martin would later add in a statement: “The seeds of war are often planted in times of peace. Few in Westeros knew the carnage to come when highborn and smallfolk alike gathered at Harrenhal to watch the finest knights of the realm compete in a great tourney, during the Year of the False Spring. It is a journey often referred during HBO’s Game of Thrones, and in my novels, A Song of Ice & Fire… and now, at last, we can tell the whole story… on the stage.”

The strike will impact the GOT spin-off series, but not HOTD

Whilst The Iron Throne stage play might not be impacted by the SAG-AFTRA or WGA strike, the same can’t be said for some of the other Game of Thrones productions currently in development.

As confirmed by Martin in a separate blog post, “The writers room on GoT spinoff A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Night has closed for the duration.”

The logline for this prequel series reads:

“A century before the events of Game of Thrones, two unlikely heroes wandered Westeros… a young, naïve but courageous knight, Ser Duncan the Tall, and his diminutive squire, Egg. Set in an age when the Targaryen line still holds the Iron Throne and the memory of the last dragon has not yet passed from living memory, great destinies, powerful foes, and dangerous exploits all await these improbable and incomparable friends.”

Thankfully, season 2 of House of the Dragon is still continuing production in the UK with Martin sharing: “I am told the second season is half done. All of the scripts had been finished months before the WGA strike began. No writing has been done since, to the best of my knowledge.”

Martin has also attended several of the strikes in New Mexico and shown his support for those within the industry affected: “I have been on several pickets here in New Mexico. So far as I know, all the shows shooting here have shut down. So have most of the films and television shows shooting in LA. The studios can stockpile scripts, but they can’t stockpile the actors.”

“HONK if you see us picketing… and NEVER cross a picket line… and maybe we will be able to get this settled quickly. Before we all lose our houses….”

