The Disastrous Life of Saiki K follows the life of Saiki Kusuo who has various psychic abilities. While the show focuses on his daily adventures, fans may miss a secret mascot that appears in the opening credits.

Saiki K is a perfect combination of fun and drama as the show revolves around the young psychic who tries to be normal while managing his extraordinary life. Amid this, some anime lovers might have missed the mascot that occasionally makes an appearance on the show. In fact, it is quite possible that even manga fanatics might have missed it due to its rare occurrence.

Saiki K has a secret mascot

Saiki K’s secret mascot is Pomhei, a purple creature that looks like a dog, but has wings and a horn. One could say it is an alien, but the author has not explained a lot about this being.

The creature first made its appearance back in 2015 when it appeared in Chapter 151 of the manga. As per reports, the author introduces this character by stating that he is “the most powerful life form in space. Killed Van=Kraliser’s parents.”

The creature has also made a couple of appearances in the anime as it appeared in the opening credits of the show. It was also seen in the final opening sequence of season 2, but you would miss it if you don’t look carefully.

Is Saiki K an alien?

No, Saiki K is not an alien. You can say he is just an extraordinary human with psychic abilities. People often confuse him for an alien because of the headgear he wears.

However, it is important to note that Saiki K did not have these when he was younger. He was forced to wear these gears as a way to control his powers.

Given that his powers have the ability to reset the Earth, it does not come as a surprise that he is taking precautions.

Where to watch The Disastrous Life of Saiki K

The Disastrous Life of Saiki K can be watched on Netflix and Crunchyroll.

There are currently two seasons of the show and a movie.

Gaming Trailers