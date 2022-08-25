**Warning – Spoilers ahead for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law**

Who’s that girl? It’s She-Hulk, attorney at law, highlighted by Mark Ruffalo’s Bruce Banner in this week’s episode, and now that Tim Roth’s Abomination has been introduced, we look ahead to Episode 3 to see what the plot has in store for us, as well as confirm the release date and time of the installment.

Episode 2 laid some heavy groundwork for Emil Blonsky’s revamp and the character’s arc could hint at a possible Thunderbolts connection that may be developed during Episode 3.

Created by Jessica Gao for Disney+ and based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law follows Jennifer Walters’ transformation into the green superhero, starring Tatiana Maslany, Mark Ruffalo, Jameela Jamil, Tim Roth, and more.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Episode 3 Release Date and Time

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Episode 3 is scheduled to release on Thursday, September 1, 2022, on Disney Plus.

The series is the third Marvel show on Disney Plus this year after Moon Knight and Ms. Marvel, and the eighth show overall from the studio.

Following the same pattern as other Disney Plus shows, Episode 3 will arrive at Midnight PT in the US, which translates to the following times for the rest of the world:

Pacific Time: 12 AM PST

Eastern Time: 3 AM EST

British Time: 8 AM GMT

European Time: 9 AM CET

India Time: 12.30 PM IST

Australia Time: 4.30 PM ACDT

Episode 3 Plot Preview

After agreeing to represent Emil in her superhero form at GLK&H, Jen Walters will have a hard job defending the Abomination after his escape from prison at the end of Episode 2.

The news report showed the Abomination taking part in an organized fight scene first shown in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, suggesting that Wong’s cameo is placed in Episode 3.

Jen will also have to confront Emil about transforming into the villain when he clearly said he wasn’t changing anymore during Episode 2.

We also saw Smart Hulk on his way back to Sakaar within the aircraft that appeared in Episode 1, but we likely won’t see what that’s all about until later on in the series – expect a World War Hulk setup.

How Many Episodes are in She-Hulk?

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has nine episodes within its first season on Disney Plus and the show premiered on Thursday, August 18, 2022.

Each installment will release every Thursday, putting the season finale on Thursday, October 13, 2022.

Below, we have outlined She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’s release schedule in full and we will update episode titles as they are announced:

Episode 1: A Normal Amount of Rage – August 18, 2022

– August 18, 2022 Episode 2: Superhuman Law – August 25, 2022

– August 25, 2022 Episode 3: TBA – September 1, 2022

Episode 4: TBA – September 8, 2022

Episode 5: TBA – September 15, 2022

Episode 6: TBA – September 22, 2022

Episode 7: TBA – September 29, 2022

Episode 8: TBA – October 6, 2022

Episode 9: TBA – October 13, 2022

