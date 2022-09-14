**Warning – Spoilers ahead for Overlord Season 4**

Overlord Season 4 is nearing the end of its run in 2022, and now that Episode 11 has aired to the public, many are asking how many installments are left and we confirm the episode count of Season 4.

Episode 11 saw Ainz and Albedo return to Nazarick after Zanuth battled the latter and they meet Tsaindorcus Vaision, the strongest dragon in the world, who suspects Albedo is stronger than Ainz due to his ability to break the barrier.

Overlord is an anime series produced by Madhouse and based on the Japanese light novel by Kugane Maruyama, which also spawned two compilation movies. The dark fantasy series is based in the Sorcerer Kingdom’s capital city E-Rantel following its king, Ainz Ooal Gown.

How Many Episodes are in Overlord Season 4?

Overlord Season 4 has 13 episodes to offer within this run, which is the same episode count as the anime’s previous three seasons.

Season 4 was announced back in May 2021, with Episode 1 premiering in July of this year, and there is currently no word on Season 5’s renewal.

With two more episodes to go, we showcase the entire Season 4 episode guide below, complete with titles and release dates:

Episode 1: Corcerous Nation of Ainz Ooal Gown – July 5, 2022

– July 5, 2022 Episode 2: Re-Estize Kingdom – July 12, 2022

– July 12, 2022 Episode 3: Baharuth Empire – July 19, 2022

– July 19, 2022 Episode 4: The Ruler of Conspiracy – July 26, 2022

– July 26, 2022 Episode 5: In Pursuit of the Land of Dwarves – August 2, 2022

– August 2, 2022 Episode 6: The Impending Crisis – August 9, 2022

– August 9, 2022 Episode 7: Frost Dragon Lord – August 16, 2022

– August 16, 2022 Episode 8: An Unexpected Move – August 23, 2022

– August 23, 2022 Episode 9: Countdown to Extinction – August 30, 2022

– August 30, 2022 Episode 10: The Last King – September 6, 2022

– September 6, 2022 Episode 11: Well-prepared Traps – September 13, 2022

– September 13, 2022 Episode 12: TBA – September 20, 2022

Episode 13: TBA – September 27, 2022

Where to Watch Overlord Season 4

Overlord fans in the west will be able to watch the recent episodes of Season 4 through Crunchyroll.

New episodes will firstly air on local TV networks in Japan, including Tokyo MX, MBS, and BS NTV. New entries will then take between 1-3 hours to upload on Crunchyroll.

Below, we have listed the approximate release times you can expect new episodes of Overlord to appear on the streaming platform:

Pacific Time: 6 AM

Central Time: 8 AM

Eastern Time: 9 AM

British Time: 2 PM

Indian Time: 6:30 PM

Overlord Season 4 – Cr. Crunchyroll Collection, YouTube

Anime Fans Praise Overlord’s Latest Season

Now running for four seasons, Overlord fans are happier than ever to have the adaptation on their screens every week.

Many are describing Season 4 as “fire” and “lit” with some viewers delving deeper to uncover each episode’s hidden secrets.

For example, one fan picked out the latest Episode 11 in particular, highlighting the layered entry that actually housed many signs of Ainz’s uncharacteristic nature.

