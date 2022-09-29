**Warning – Spoilers ahead for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law**

Jennifer Walters finally managed to go on a date with someone who liked just Jen and it turned out to be Josh from last week’s wedding party. We know that things aren’t always as they seem, therefore, we look ahead to see what Episode 8’s preview has in store.

In addition to Jen’s cold open with Josh, we also saw the lawyer meet with Emil Blonsky at his retreat during her day off, where a number of other heroes were stationed too. Porcupine, Man-Bull, et al worked through their troubles under Abomination’s guidance, which also encouraged Jen to talk about her insecurities.

Created by Jessica Gao for Disney+ and based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law follows Jennifer Walters’ transformation into the green superhero, starring Tatiana Maslany, Mark Ruffalo, Jameela Jamil, Tim Roth, and more.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Episode 8 Release Date and Time

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Episode 8 is scheduled to release on Thursday, October 6, 2022, on Disney Plus.

The series is the third Marvel show on Disney Plus this year after Moon Knight and Ms. Marvel, and the eighth show overall from the studio.

Following the same pattern as other Disney Plus shows, Episode 8 will arrive at Midnight PT in the US, which translates to the following times for the rest of the world:

Pacific Time: 12 AM PST

Eastern Time: 3 AM EST

British Time: 8 AM GMT

European Time: 9 AM CET

India Time: 12.30 PM IST

Australia Time: 4.30 PM ACDT

Episode 8 Preview

The twist that we all saw coming ended up putting Jen’s date Josh in the bad books, because he faked dating her in order to get a blood sample for Hulk King.

Episode 8 will likely continue down the procedural path, but many are hoping the plot will focus on the villain of the series to reveal why Jen’s blood is being hunted.

This week was another no-show from Daredevil and it’s looking more and more likely that the Devil of Hell’s Kitchen will only appear in the finale.

Since Episode 7 was set away from GLK&H, the penultimate entry of the Disney Plus series should return to the office with Nikki, Mallory, and Pug on board, and who knows, maybe Titania will show up again.

How Many Episodes are in She-Hulk?

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has nine episodes within its first season on Disney Plus and the show premiered on Thursday, August 18, 2022.

Each installment will release every Thursday, putting the season finale on Thursday, October 13, 2022.

Below, we have outlined She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’s release schedule in full and we will update episode titles as they are announced:

Episode 1: A Normal Amount of Rage – August 18, 2022

– August 18, 2022 Episode 2: Superhuman Law – August 25, 2022

– August 25, 2022 Episode 3: The People vs. Emil Blonsky – September 1, 2022

– September 1, 2022 Episode 4: Is This Not Real Magic? – September 8, 2022

– September 8, 2022 Episode 5: Mean, Green, and Straight Poured into These Jeans – September 15, 2022

– September 15, 2022 Episode 6: Just Jen – September 22, 2022

– September 22, 2022 Episode 7: The Retreat – September 29, 2022

– September 29, 2022 Episode 8: TBA – October 6, 2022

Episode 9: TBA – October 13, 2022

