Halloween fanatics are ready to get bewitched once again by the sisters of Salem in the anticipated sequel Hocus Pocus 2 and we confirm the release date and global release times of the movie on Disney Plus.

The original movie has become a must-watch spectacle during the Halloween season, and Bette Midler’s rendition of I Put a Spell on You still remains a crowd pleaser.

Directed by Anne Fletcher and written by Jen D’Angelo, Walt Disney Pictures presents a sequel to the popular 1993 movie, Hocus Pocus 2, starring returning cast members Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy as the Sanderson Sisters, alongside new cast members Whitney Peak, Lilia Buckingham, Belissa Escobedo, Hannah Waddingham, Tony Hale, and Sam Richardson.

Hocus Pocus 2 is scheduled to release on Friday, September 30, 2022, on Disney Plus.

The sequel is premiering slightly earlier than expected, as most anticipated a release closer to Halloween. However, it will no doubt be many’s movie of choice during the witching hour.

Other Halloween content scheduled for release on Disney Plus includes the Marvel series, Werewolf By Night – shot in the style of old Universal Monster movies – alongside plenty of nostalgic entries such as Halloweentown and Escape to Witch Mountain.

Hocus Pocus 2 Global Release Times

Following the pattern of most Disney Plus content, Hocus Pocus 2 will be released on the platform at Midnight PT.

This US air time translates to the following global release times where you are:

Eastern Time: 3 AM EST

British Time: 8 AM GMT

European Time: 9 AM CET

India Time: 12.30 PM IST

Australia Time: 4.30 PM ACDT

Hocus Pocus 2 Plot Details – What Will the Song Be?

**Potential Spoilers Ahead**

The official press release synopsis for Hocus Pocus 2 is as follows:

“Three young women accidentally bring the Sanderson Sisters back to modern day Salem and must figure out how to stop the child-hungry witches from wreaking a new kind of havoc on the world.”

Following a similar plot to the original movie, curious kids are the ones responsible for returning the witches to Salem and director Fletcher also confirmed that Thackery Binx will be returning to lend a hand, except this time, he will be in a different form.

Furthermore, the tantalizing song of the sequel is rumored to be Blondie’s One Way or Another, where Bette Midler will take the solo once again.

