Movies & Television

What Time Does Hocus Pocus 2 Air? Disney Plus Global Release Times

By Jo Craig

Kathy Najimy as Mary Sanderson, Bette Midler as Winifred Sanderson, and Sarah Jessica Parker as Sarah Sanderson in a forest in Hocus Pocus 2
Hocus Pocus 2 - Cr. Photo by Matt Kennedy. © 2022 Disney Enterprises, Inc.

Halloween fanatics are ready to get bewitched once again by the sisters of Salem in the anticipated sequel Hocus Pocus 2 and we confirm the release date and global release times of the movie on Disney Plus.

The original movie has become a must-watch spectacle during the Halloween season, and Bette Midler’s rendition of I Put a Spell on You still remains a crowd pleaser.

Directed by Anne Fletcher and written by Jen D’Angelo, Walt Disney Pictures presents a sequel to the popular 1993 movie, Hocus Pocus 2, starring returning cast members  Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy as the Sanderson Sisters, alongside new cast members  Whitney Peak, Lilia Buckingham, Belissa Escobedo, Hannah Waddingham, Tony Hale, and Sam Richardson.

Andor | Official Trailer | DisneyPlus

BridTV
11255
Andor | Official Trailer | DisneyPlus
https://i.ytimg.com/vi/6xBNpL4zvM0/hqdefault.jpg
1096340
1096340
center
32600

Hocus Pocus 2 Release Date 

Hocus Pocus 2 is scheduled to release on Friday, September 30, 2022, on Disney Plus.

The sequel is premiering slightly earlier than expected, as most anticipated a release closer to Halloween. However, it will no doubt be many’s movie of choice during the witching hour.

Other Halloween content scheduled for release on Disney Plus includes the Marvel series, Werewolf By Night – shot in the style of old Universal Monster movies – alongside plenty of nostalgic entries such as Halloweentown and Escape to Witch Mountain. 

Hocus Pocus 2 Global Release Times

Following the pattern of most Disney Plus content, Hocus Pocus 2 will be released on the platform at Midnight PT.

This US air time translates to the following global release times where you are:

  • Eastern Time: 3 AM EST
  • British Time: 8 AM GMT
  • European Time: 9 AM CET
  • India Time: 12.30 PM IST
  • Australia Time: 4.30 PM ACDT
Hocus Pocus 2 – Cr. Photo by Matt Kennedy. © 2022 Disney Enterprises, Inc.

Hocus Pocus 2 Plot Details – What Will the Song Be?

**Potential Spoilers Ahead**

The official press release synopsis for Hocus Pocus 2 is as follows:

“Three young women accidentally bring the Sanderson Sisters back to modern day Salem and must figure out how to stop the child-hungry witches from wreaking a new kind of havoc on the world.” 

Following a similar plot to the original movie, curious kids are the ones responsible for returning the witches to Salem and director Fletcher also confirmed that Thackery Binx will be returning to lend a hand, except this time, he will be in a different form.

Furthermore, the tantalizing song of the sequel is rumored to be Blondie’s One Way or Another, where Bette Midler will take the solo once again.

By Jo Craig – [email protected]

Have something to tell us about this article?
Let us know
or Comment Below

Gaming Trailers

Jo Craig
@shingeekyjo

Being a pop culture writer and a proud geek of all trades, Jo loves to dissect fandoms and marvel at their insides. The entirety of The Lord of the Rings, superhero origins, the Ghost of Tsushima score, the Wings of Freedom, and the endless search for a sleepy Tyranitar are but a few of Jo's passions, with a penchant for contributing to the geek culture community.

Read more of Jo's articles

Got a tip?

Let us know