Skate 4 Revealed To Be Called Skate And Includes Crossplay

By Gary Jones

Pre-Alpha Footage From Skate Game

Skate 4 is officially named Skate, dropping the numbering and adding some very 2022 features along the way.

As confirmed by developers Full Circle, Skate will also boast other changes from the formula used by previous titles in the franchise.

This includes adopting crossplay functionality and also dropping the pricing used for titles like Skate 2 and Skate 3.

Skate Set To Become First Game with Free-To-Play Model

Skate is being treated as something different from the other titles and is one of the reasons why the team has chosen to drop the numbering. Skate will be more of a platform than a new instalment in the franchise, much like what we have seen with Fortnite.

Full Circle isn’t planning on ever releasing a Skate 5, but will look to support the upcoming release of Skate as a continuing platform. The news was shared as part of a new ‘Board Room’ YouTube video that also confirmed the inclusion of crossplay and the lack of loot boxes or paywalls.

In a new interview with The Verge, Full Circle’s Isabelle Mocquard shared this update regarding the monetisation of Skate, revealing: “I want it to be very clear that it’s not a pay-to-win game. There won’t be any gameplay areas hidden exclusively behind a paywall. Players won’t be able to buy any gameplay altering advantages.”

The game formerly known as Skate 4 doesn’t currently have a release date, although testing is ongoing with the Alpha available to those chosen to participate in the 2022 testing phases. Insider playtesting is still available via sign-ups, with Full Circle asking fans to follow this route, other than downloading any other versions from the internet.

“We’re aware of an earlier version of the game that has been distributed without our authorization. This build is from September 2021 and was never intended for external use. While we understand you’re excited to get into the game, we encourage you to be careful when downloading files from unknown source.”

