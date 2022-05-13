Where to read the Skeleton Knight in Another World manga in English

Where can fans around the world read the Skeleton Knight in Another World manga and light novel series in English, both in print and digitally?

Arguably the biggest accomplishment that an anime can achieve is if a fan of a series decides to start reading the original light novel or manga.

As the Spring broadcasting slate reaches its halfway point and with modern accessibility for the industry, there has never been a better time to pick up an original series.

So, how and where can fans of the new Skeleton Knight in Another World anime read the original series in English; both in physical volumes and digitally?

Skeleton Knight in Another World manga in English

The Skeleton Knight in Another World actually started serialisation in June 2015 as a light novel series, written by Ennki Hakari and illustrated by KeG.

10 volumes of the Skeleton Knight in Another World light novel series have been published in Japan, with nine of those volumes currently being available in both print and digital versions in English. Volume 10 is set to release its physical copy in English on March 14th, 2023 – a digital launch date has not yet been shared.

Physical copies of the light novel version can be purchased through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, RightStuf, Bookshop, Books-A-Million, Indiebound, Indigo and Walmart. Digital versions can be accessed through Amazon Kindle, Book Walker, Comixology, Google Play, Kobo and Nook.

The manga version of Skeleton Knight in Another World started publishing new chapters in February 2017 and as of May 2022, nine Tankobon volumes have been released in Japan. Eight of those are available in English with volume 10 set to release on September 13th, 2022.

Fans can purchase print copies through Amazon, RightStuf, Bookshop, Books-A-Million, Barnes & Noble, Indigo, Indiebound, Powell’s and Walmart. Digital versions can be acquired through Amazon Kindle, Book Walker, Comixology, Google Play, Kobo and Nook.

Ongoing anime adaptation continues to impress

The anime adaptation of Skeleton Knight in Another World manga and light novel series was first announced in April 2021, making its international debut on April 7th, 2022.

The series is produced by Studio Kai in arguably their biggest production to date, having previously worked on Super Cub, Uma Musume Pretty Derby and Cagaster of an Insect Cage. Studio Kai will also helm the upcoming Shine Post (July 2022), The Prince of Tennis (July 2022) and Fuuto PI (August 2022) series.

Skeleton Knight in Another World’s first season is currently halfway through its 12-episode broadcast, with new adventures being simulcast worldwide on Crunchyroll.

Episode 7 is scheduled to premiere on Thursday, May 19th at 3:30 PM British Time and from the following international times:

Pacific Time – 7:30 AM PDT

Eastern Time – 10:30 AM EDT

British Time – 3:30 PM BST

European Time – 4:30 PM CEST

Philippine Time – 10:30 PM PHT

The series is scoring a respectable 7.32/10 on MyAnimeList, but a rather disappointing 6.9/10 on IMDB – with the majority of reviews being highly critical of the main narrative.

“Overall, this just feels like a show that took a bunch of elements from various popular isekai & fantasy and thought they could come away with something good, but every one of these elements is poorly executed. Im dropping this, do yourself a favor and skip out on this one.” – User FidelCRT, via MyAnimeList.

